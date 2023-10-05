'Lasagna Ganja': Xzibit and Tammy Pettigrew Talk Love for Cannabis in New Podcast (Exclusive)

Cannabis has been a hot topic as states began to legalize it for recreational use. But there are some misconceptions about cannabis, which has led to hip-hop star and actor Xzibit and Tammy "The Cannabis Cutie" Pettigrew joining forces for a new podcast called Lasagna Ganja. PopCulture.com spoke to Xzibit and Pettigrew, who explained what fans can expect from the podcast from DCO Entertainment.

"We are a plethora of information when it comes to culture and cannabis. I have a music background that spans for decades, and this is a great way for me to express my love for the plant, also for everything culture," Xzibit told PopCulture. "Tammy is a degree-holding dictionary encyclopedia of cannabis, and she's a yin to the yang here."

"So with both of us at the helm, you'll be able to come into this podcast and leave with a lot of knowledge and a lot of information that wasn't there before. We are the forefront of the biggest cannabis market on the planet in California. So we are boots on the ground and we are giving this information out from Wall Street to your street and being able to give information for whatever aspect of life that you're in and really just guide people towards the right ways of thinking and loving and enjoying cannabis."

Pettigrew, a TV host, educator and cannabis advocate, revealed it was Xzibit who contacted her about the podcast. "When X called me about it, I was like, 'Wow, this sounds great. I'd love to help people learn about cannabis education any way that I can,'" she told PopCulture. "So teaming up with him, he's so funny, he has a lot of visibility in the cannabis space. It seemed like the perfect opportunity. And then when we screen-tested, it just made sense. And I'm excited that we're going to be able to really push the proper narrative about the plant forward."

Xzibit and Pettigrew want to not only shed light on cannabis but also want to eliminate the misinformation about the plant. "I think that information is slowly getting out, but the problem is that the misinformation, we've all heard the phrase bad news travels fast, so the misinformation seems to get more amplified than the positives about cannabis," Xzibit said. "So hopefully, this podcast is a step in that direction in order to minimize the misinformation and put the real information out."

Xzibit also said the podcast will feature plenty of guests with different perspectives on cannabis. "This is going to be a very inclusive podcast," he said. "So representation, for example, yesterday we had Anna Willey, who is the only female owner and operator of a cannabis business that is number three in the state of California on the show and her trials and tribulations. There's a lot of different aspects to this. So we want to have representation for every part of the culture, every part of the cannabis chain, and that's who's going to be on the show, people who really make a difference, people who have dedicated their life to this plant and dedicated their life to the business of this plant."

Pettigrew, who previously worked with Snoop Dogg, wants listeners to know that the laws are the most dangerous thing about cannabis. "It's not the plant itself, it's the people who created laws to criminalize Americans and make them second-class citizens," she explained. "So really, what I want people to understand is that your body was made to receive this plant, they know how to communicate, and it will not kill you. This is not your brain on drugs; that was all propaganda."

Lasagna Ganja is available now on every major podcast platform. The video version of the podcast can be found here.