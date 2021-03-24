'The Kominsky Method' Season 3: Premiere Date Set at Netflix for Final Season

✖

The Kominsky Method officially has an end date in sight. On Tuesday, Netflix, the streaming home of the Michael Douglas-starring critically acclaimed comedy, announced the Season 3 premiere date for the series. It was announced back in July that Season 3 would act as the final season of the series.

According to the streamer, and as first reported by TV Line, the final batch of six episodes will drop on Friday, May 28. The season, according to the official synopsis, Douglas' Sandy Kominsky navigating "what aging looks like without his longtime friend Norman Newlander by his side." Deadline reported in September Arkin, who has starred on the series since its inception, would not be returning for the final season. According to the outlet, the actor had made the decision prior to news the show would be ending and his departure was formalized sometime in 2020. His departure, however, was not reflected in Season 2, as it was unclear whether the series would reach Season 3. It is unclear how exactly the upcoming season will address Arkin’s absence.

"Life only becomes more complicated with the arrival of Sandy's ex-wife Roz Volander. The pair's famously volatile relationship is further inflamed when she comes to LA to spend time with their daughter Mindy and her boyfriend Martin," the synopsis continues. "This season of The Kominsky Method deals with money, death, love, murder, and dreams coming true. In other words, the usual."

The final season will find Lisa Edelstein, Emily Osment, and Haley Joel Osment reprising their guest-starring roles as Phoebe, Theresa, Jude, and Robbie. The season will also star Kathleen Turner as Sandy's ex-wife Roz Volander, Sarah Baker as their daughter Mindy, and Paul Reiser as Mindy's boyfriend Martin.

Initially premiering on the streamer back in November 2018, Netflix announced in July 2020 that it had renewed The Kominsky Method for a third and final season, with The Hollywood Reporter noting that the end of the series followed a similar Netflix strategy of the streamer ending original shows after just a handful of seasons. At the time, Chuck Lorre, the series' creator and executive producer, said the series "has been a true passion project for me and it's been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics." He added, "I'm excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter."

The Kominsky Method has been a success for Netflix, was Emmy-nominated in 2020 for best comedy. The series has won two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations or best comedy ensemble, and in 2019 it won Golden Globes for best comedy and best comedy actor for Douglas. While fans wait for Season 3 to premiere on May 28, they can catch up on Seasons 1 and 2, which are available for streaming on Netflix.