'Knives Out 3': Mila Kunis and Jeremy Renner Join 'Wake up Dead Man' Sequel

Two new names have been added to Detective Benoit Blanc's list of suspects. Mila Kunis and Jeremy Renner have joined the cast of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third installment of Netflix's Daniel Craig-starring whodunnit film series from writer-director Rian Johnson, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The That '70s Show alum and the Marvel star join a growing star-studded cast that already includes Josh O'Connor (The Crown, Challengers), Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla, Civil War), Andrew Scott (Fleabag, Ripley), Kerry Washington (Scandal, Little Fires Everywhere), and Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy). Character details, as well as plot details, are being kept under wraps for the time being.

Coming on the heels of 2019's Knives Out and its 2022 sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Wake Up Dead Man was confirmed on Friday, May 24. Johnson, who returns as director and also penned the script and will produce though his T-Street, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies." He went on to reveal, "We're about to go into production on the 3rd one, and I'm very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it's going," before dropping a teaser for the upcoming film, which revealed the title and confirmed Craig's return as world-famous detective Benoit Blanc, who will be taking on his "most dangerous case yet."

While little is known about the upcoming film, Johnson previously told The Wrap in October 2023 of a third movie, "It's coming along. I obviously couldn't work during the strike, and now that it's over, I'm diving in full force. I've got the premise, I've got the setting, I've got what the movie is in my head. It's just a matter of writing the damn thing."

As for the future of the franchise, Johnson previously teased that he sees Knives Out as "an ongoing thing," telling RadioTimes in 2022, "We have one more movie in our contract with Netflix, but I don't see it as a trilogy. I see it as an ongoing thing. As long as Daniel and I are having fun and coming up with something new and exciting every time, we'll keep doing this as long as we can."

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is currently scheduled to be released in 2025. Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery are available to stream on Netflix.