‘King of the Hill’ Fans Spot Concerning Details in Reboot’s Intro

The upcoming King of the Hill revival will be here in just a couple of months, but fans are pointing out concerning details surrounding the opening credits.

To get viewers excited for the new season, Hulu posted the credit sequence, and there’s one part that’s hard to miss.

X user Chevistian1 pointed out that in the intro, Bill starts coughing, making everyone wear masks. Unfortunately, while everyone else remains in the intro for the majority of it, Bill does not come back. What this means for his appearance on King of the Hill is unknown, but the show can certainly be unpredictable. It very well could have just been a way to get him out of the opening sequence, as the characters start to disperse. But it might just be a bit too early to wonder about his whereabouts.

In the new season of King of the Hill, “After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas, to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer, and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph, and Chane.”

It was first announced in 2023 that a reboot of the beloved animated Fox sitcom was in the works at Hulu. News came nearly 13 years after the show ended in 2010 after 13 seasons. Hulu announced in April that Season 14 would be releasing this summer, and the streamer finally revealed a first look at the highly-anticipated revival in May with a new poster. Since Bill is included in the poster and the season logline, and he’s a pretty big character, fans shouldn’t have to worry, but that doesn’t mean something isn’t going to happen to him. People will just have to tune in and see.

Created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, King of the Hill stars Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, the late Johnny Hardwick, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom, and Toby Huss. The series comes from 20th Television Animation and is executive produced by Judge, Daniels, and showrunner Saladin Patterson. 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein, and Bandera Entertainment’s Dustin Davis also serve as executive producers. The new season of King of the Hill releases on Aug. 4 only on Hulu.