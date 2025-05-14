‘King of the Hill’ Revival Reveals First Look

Time to stock up on propane and propane accessories.

Mike Judge’s classic adult animated sitcom King of the Hill is returning soon, if you can believe it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A flyer for the return of KOTH was posted from the series’ official account on Twitter/X today, saying a new season of the series will air on Hulu “soon.”

In the poster, which updates each character for 2025, Bill (Stephen Root) is getting an Uber Eats delivery, Dale (formerly voiced by the late Johnny Hardwick, now voiced by KOTH veteran Toby Huss) is playing a game on a VR headset while smoking a vape, and Boomhauer (Mike Judge) is reading a tablet while standing next to an electric scooter. Of course, series protagonist Hank Hill (also Mike Judge) is still the same as he ever was.

Plot details on new King of the Hill are scarce, but series creator Mike Judge hasn’t lost a step. He’s still making and starring in plenty of fantastic television, like last year’s animated HBO Max series Common Side Effects—recently renewed for season two. Here’s hoping the new versions of all our favorite characters in Arlen, Texas are at least half as good as the original.

The new King of the Hill, as mentioned, will air sometime “soon” on Hulu.