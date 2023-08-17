'Killing It': Craig Invokes 'Margarita Mondays' to Rescue Jillian in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Killing It's Craig Foster is going to have to get creative when it comes to finding someone who will help him rescue Jillian from the swamp mafia. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Killing It Season 2, Episode 6, "Predatory," Craig (Craig Robinson) attempts to entice employees Gabriel and Angel to suit up and save Jillian (Claudia O'Doherty) from the Boones – but it's not exactly an easy sell.

The trio has a cinematic moment as they grab their gloves to "suit up" and save Jillian, but it all goes south when Craig and Gabriel grab for machetes. "Hold on," Angel interrupts. "What do we need machetes for?" Gabriel adds, "Yeah, I thought maybe I missed a text or something." As Craig explains that Jillian has been kidnapped by the "creepy swamp family," Gabriel tries to unpack what exactly that means for their rescue mission.

"So the machetes are for fighting?" he asks. Craig confesses, "I was hoping we'd just show up and wave 'em around. Look scary," as Gabriel doubles down, "But if that doesn't work, you want us to stab 'em?" Angel chimes in, "We'll cut part of them off?" as Craig responds, "I'm not exactly sure how it's gonna go down, Angel."

With an unspecified amount of violence awaiting them, Gabriel apologetically hands in his machete. "I'm sorry Mr. Foster, but I have a family," he says. "I can't be your Batman. I quit." Craig frantically tries to get the two men back on board, telling them, "Look, I get that you're scared. I'm scared too. But this, that's Jillian. You love Jillian. She started Margarita Mondays!" Gabriel admits, "I hated Margarita Mondays. But she pays me, so I couldn't say no."

Prior to the Season 2 premiere of Killing It, O'Doherty teased to PopCulture how Jillian and Craig's relationship has evolved. (The following interview was conducted before the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike.) She explained that the two "actually mean something to each other [this season] rather than her being purely annoying to him," joking that "she does still annoy him quite a bit." O'Doherty continued, "But I think their relationship has progressed pretty nicely and pretty naturally to be people who actually care about each other, even if they're extremely different." All eight episodes of Killing It Season 2 premiere Thursday, Aug. 17 on Peacock.