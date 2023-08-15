'Killing It': Craig Robinson Talks Season 2's 'Heart and Edge' (Exclusive)

Killing It is back with more "heart," "edge" and animal high jinks in Season 2, as Craig (Craig Robinson) continues to tackle seemingly endless obstacles on his mission to become a successful entrepreneur with the help of his best friend Jillian (Claudia O'Doherty). Prior to the Aug. 17 premiere of Season 2, the stars of the Peacock comedy opened up to PopCulture.com about the new obstacles lurking for Craig in the swamps of Florida. (Note: The following interviews were conducted before the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike.)

Robinson promised that the new season of Killing It is "really fun and ridiculous" with the same "heart and edge that made Season 1 so special." While things are looking pretty good for Craig at the start of the new season, "immediately some turmoil occurs, and it's coming from different directions," The Office alum teased.

Luckily for Craig, he's got Jillian by his side as his relationship with his friend and business partner grows stronger. O'Doherty told PopCulture that the two "actually mean something to each other [this season] rather than her being purely annoying to him," joking that "she does still annoy him quite a bit." She continued, "But I think their relationship has progressed pretty nicely and pretty naturally to be people who actually care about each other, even if they're extremely different."

Craig's relationship with his brother Isaiah (Rell Battle) is "always rocky" as well. Battle told PopCulture, "We're family, my family fights all the time in real life as well as on television. So, we eventually get back together, but it's always something going on. ...Isaiah's always scamming and scheming, but Craig loves his brother and he always kind of gets caught up in it." Despite the troubles ahead, the comedian noted that "it's always coming from a place of love where it'll be able to come back together." All eight episodes of Killing It Season 2 premiere Thursday, Aug. 17 on Peacock.