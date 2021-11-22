Kevin James Movie Strikes Netflix’s Top 10

Kevin James is a beloved star with a dedicated worldwide fanbase, and those fans recently landed one of his movies in Netflix’s Top 10 list. Striking like a swift kick in the pants, James’ 2012 film Here Comes the Boom has been streamed so much that it crashed into the No. 6 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 movies category — currently beating out fellow new millennium classics like The Holiday and American Reunion. Additionally, it is sitting in the No. 5 spot on the streamer’s top kids programming chart.

In Here Comes the Boom, James plays Scott Voss a 42-year-old biology teacher who was once a Division I collegiate wrestler. In an effort to help raise money for his school’s music program, Scott gets into MMA fighting. After earning quite a bit of money for the school, Scott learns that something happened to the money he made from fighting, which means he’ll have to in one last big fight in Las Vegas, Nevada in order to recoup what the school needs. Notably, the film’s title is taken from the song “Boom,” by nu-metal mainstays P.O.D.

In addition to James, Here Comes the Boom also co-stars Henry Winkler, Salma Hayek and Joe Rogan. The film raked in more than $73 million during its theatrical run, nearly doubling its budget of $42 million. Here Comes the Boom received mostly mixed reviews, with many critics praising James for delivering a solid performance. The movie was later picked as one of the 10 best films for family audiences by the 21st Annual Movieguide Awards.

For fans of James who queue up Here Comes the Boom but want more, Netflix has a number of projects to check out. If it’s movies you’re looking for, Netflix has True Memoirs of an International Assassin, Grown Ups, and . There are also two comedy specials from James: Never Don’t Give Up and Sweat the Small Stuff. Finally, James stars in his own Netflix series, The Crew, all about the daily shenanigans of a NASCAR garage crew.

While the show has been popular with fans of both James and NASCAR, the actor initially wasn’t sure it would find an audience. “I had just done a sitcom that didn’t go that great. It was good, but I was kind of over it,” James said during a roundtable with journalists earlier this year. “Todd Garner came up with the idea of, ‘How about doing a sitcom about NASCAR?’ I go, ‘NASCAR is massive, but I don’t know too much about it. I don’t know how it would work as a comedy.’”

“Jeff Lowell wrote a script, an idea of the script, and it came to life so much for me,” James continued, explaining how he started to see the premise take shape after seeing it written out. “And I realized that it is the same. It’s a family, it’s set on the greatest stage ever. It’s insane what NASCAR is. The sport just blew me away.”