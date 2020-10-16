'Hubie Halloween': Cameo in Adam Sandler's Netflix Movie Costs Boston News Anchor Her Job

✖

A Boston news anchor claims she was fired after she filmed a cameo for Adam Sandler's new Netflix movie Hubie Halloween. WHDH Channel 7 News Boston morning anchor Alaina Pinto tweeted Thursday morning that her appearance in the film was a violation of her contract. She appeared in one scene as the news anchor for a fictional Boston news station and dressed as Harley Quinn for Halloween. Pinto shared a scene with a reporter played by Sandler's real-life wife, Jackie Sandler.

Pinto said she was fired "earlier this week" and shared the news to be "open and honest" with viewers. "Last year, I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, Hubie Halloween," Pinto wrote. "In doing so, I mistakenly violated my contract with the station and I understand why management, unfortunately, chose to terminate me. I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved."

She went on to thank viewers and her colleagues for being supportive. "Reporting the news to you every morning was an honor and a privilege," she wrote. "I promise to stay in touch and keep you updated on the next chapter - the future is bright!"

Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News. I am posting this because I want to be open and honest with all of you. Last year, I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, "Hubie Halloween". (1/3) — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) October 15, 2020

WHDH has not commented on the situation, reports the Boston Globe. Pino joined the network in December 2016 as a traffic reporter. She previously worked as a morning news reporter at Fox Local 44 and ABC Local 22 in Burlington, Vermont.

Hubie Halloween was filmed in Massachusetts last year and was released on Netflix on Oct. 7. Sandler stars as Hubie Dubois, an employee at a Salem delicatessen who loves Halloween and must now save the town from a kidnapper. The all-star cast includes many of Sandler's frequent collaborators, including Steve Buscemi, Kevin James, Ray Liotta, Julie Bowen, Rob Schneider, June Squibb, Kenan Thompson, Steve Buscemi, Maya Rudolph, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadows, and Colin Quinn. It was directed by Steven Brill, who directed Sandler in The Do-Over and Sandy Wexler, which were also released on Netflix.

The film is packed with cameos from Sandler's friends and family. Even his two daughters. "They both want to do it until we’re doing it," Sandler told Polygon. "It’s always like [mumbling], 'Can I do this?' Then I’m like, 'Yeah, great, man.' And then we get there, and it’s like, 'How long we have to do this?' What the hell happened? You were so excited about it last night."