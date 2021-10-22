Kermit the Frog Urges the World to ‘Do a Better Job’ at Protecting Earth Amid Climate Change (Exclusive)

The climate crisis is no longer a distant threat. With the impacts of global warming stressing ecosystems and leaving monumental impacts on communities and economies, YouTube and Google are working hard to set the pace with the Earth in mind. By unifying practices, partnerships and products around a single mission to foster sustainability, their latest undertaking is an extraordinary, star-studded 100-minute YouTube original called Dear Earth, kicking off a month of shows, ideas, and actions focused on healing the planet. The event will stream exclusively on YouTube Saturday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. ET and feature an opening address from none other than Muppets star Kermit the Frog.

In celebration of Dear Earth featuring a roster of celebrities and social media content creators, the living legend told PopCulture.com exclusively it’s time we do a “better job” at ensuring our planet is safe and clean for generations to come, especially as reports and studies state frogs are disappearing due to the strains within climate change on ecosystems.

“It’s really sad,” Kermit said of vulnerable frogs disappearing around the world. “Frogs are what we call a bellwether species, which means we feel the impact of changes in the climate and in the environment before people and others do. And what’s happening to frogs is a warning to the world. We have to do a better job of making sure that this planet is here for everybody, for all species, for now, and forever. And the Earth — it needs us to keep it healthy so it can keep us safe.”

While Kermit will be opening the show with his own address, Dear Earth‘s celebration of the planet will feature many global leaders as well, among the likes of President Barack Obama, Pope Francis, Desmond Tutu, and CEO of Google Sundar Pichai discussing ideas for sustainability. Kermit will also be joined by his fellow Muppets and other celebrities, musicians, and performers. That list includes Anitta, Billie Eilish, BLACKPINK, Jaden Smith, Lil Dicky + GaTa, Marsai Martin, Tinashe, and SpongeBob SquarePants, as well as YouTube creators AsapSCIENCE, Brave Wilderness, Bretman Rock, Dream, Jack Harries, Odd1sOut, Physics Girl and ZHC.

The event is one Kermit tells us most humbly he is honored to be a part of, primarily because of how powerful conversation can be. “Naturally, I wanted to be part of this special, because well, I am part of nature. Actually, we’re all part of nature, but frogs like me are a little closer to the ground, so we tend to get the message first,” he said. “You see, everybody can make a difference. And I just really wanted to be a part of that.”

Sharing how there will be “plenty of information” about how we can create a difference in our own communities to help the planet and practice sustainable living, Kermit promises it will also be really fun with “great entertainment and inspiring messages” from Eilish, Smith and President Obama. “Even the Muppet’s own Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem band,” he said of the attendees making an impact. “So from cleaning up our corner of the world to protecting green spaces and the green frogs who may live there, there’s something each of us can do, and Dear Earth, it’s going to show us how to do that. And it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch too.”

Kermit the Frog can currently be seen in Muppet’s Haunted Mansion, the Muppets’ first-ever Halloween special, now available to stream on Disney+. Dear Earth, kicking off month-long programming on sustainability, will begin streaming on Oct. 23 on YouTube at 5 p.m ET. For more on The Muppets and all your favorite stars, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for the latest!