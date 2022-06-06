Kathryn Hahn to Star in New Hulu Comedy Series Based on Bestselling Book

✖

Hulu has ordered a new TV adaptation of a bestselling book and secured an A-list star at the same time. According to a report by Deadline, the streamer just announced Tiny Beautiful Things. The show will star Kathryn Hahn, fresh off of her internet fame earned in WandaVision.

Tiny Beautiful Things was written by Cheryl Strayed and published in 2012. It is a collection of essays from an online literary magazine called The Rumpus, where Strayed had anonymously written an advice column called "Dear Sugar." The TV show will be a half-hour comedy where Hahn plays a fictionalized version of Strayed. It will track her rise to prominence in the online literary world and her struggle to keep her personal life afloat at the same time.

(Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The show will be created and executive produced by Liz Tigelaar, best known as the showrunner of Little Fires Everywhere on Hulu. It will also be executive produced by Strayed, Hahn, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Lauren Neustadter, Stacey Silverman and Jayme Lemons. Tigelaar issued a statement on the impact of the book and the exciting but intimidating project of bringing it to life.

"It has been such an honor to work with Cheryl Strayed, a writer who has had such a profound impact on my life, and, along with an amazing writing staff, adapt her book into series," she said. "Just like 'Dear Sugar,' the advice column she helmed, Cheryl brings compassion, wisdom, humor and love to everything she does, and this show is no different. I'm so grateful to Hello Sunshine and Jaywalker, who entrusted me to tell this story. And I'm beyond thrilled to be working with Kathryn Hahn, whose gift is imbuing the fierce, complicated characters she portrays with humor, honesty, and vulnerability. A huge thank you to Peter, Dana, Craig and Jonnie and everyone at ABC Signature and Hulu. This project feels like coming home."

Hulu executive Craig Erwich added that he believes this is a timely project for the company and for viewers. He said: "As we emerge from a pandemic during which stories like those told in Tiny Beautiful Things helped us feel a sense of community and camaraderie at a moment we most needed it, this is a prescient story to be able to tell at this moment in time and we're grateful to be able to tell it."

There's no word yet on when Tiny Beautiful Things might make it to the screen. The book is available now in print, digital and audiobook formats wherever books are sold.