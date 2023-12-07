'Worst Thing I've Ever Done': Kaley Cuoco Owns up to Her Biggest Regret

Kaley Cuoco has one big regret in her life, and it was quite a fashion statement. The Big Bang Theory actress has been in the industry for over three decades, meaning that she has seen and done a lot. However, even in the midst of her growing star power, she can't help but to look back at one style regret that she still hasn't gotten over. She told People that her red carpet look from the SAG Awards 10 years ago was a "pretty big one. I still think this is the worst thing I've ever done. I added a hairpiece, but it was bangs."

Dolled up in a strapless red dress and matching red heels, Cuoco's hair was completely straight with the bangs out for everyone to see. She admitted that she and her team "thought it looked so cute at home," but when the time came, it was not what they had expected. "Literally, I look at pictures, and I'm like, 'That was the worst decision I have ever made.' It just did not work. It looked so fake."

(Photo: Larry Busacca/WireImage)

The Flight Attendant star's fashion don't came during her time on The Big Bang Theory. Fans of the series and Cuoco's know that she went through a few different hair changes throughout the show's 12-season run. Though it seems like nothing will ever surpass her look at the SAG Awards, no matter how much time has passed. Luckily, she is definitely not the only celebrity that has ever had a fashion regret on the red carpet, and she will not be the last. At this point, it's a rite of passage.

Since that disaster of a red carpet, Kaley Cuoco's style has drastically gotten better, but she's likely just trying to focus on her work and her growing family these days. After welcoming her daughter with husband and Ozark star Tom Pelphery earlier this year, she had to get back into working mode not long after for the premiere of new series Based on a True Story. Peacock renewed the show for a second season in October, meaning much more Cuoco is going to be on the way. Hopefully with no fake bangs, whether on-screen or off.

It's possible that the fake bangs aren't the only fashion regret that Kaley Cuoco has, but it seems to be the biggest one that she remembers. Even though it was 10 years ago, something like that will always stick in someone's mind, and it's likely it won't be going away any time soon.