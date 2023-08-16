Kaley Cuoco Says She's Suffering From Carpal Tunnel Syndrome From Holding Her Baby So Much

Kaley Cuoco became a mom earlier this year, and she's certainly learning all the things new moms have to deal with. The former Big Bang Theory actress says that she's been suffering from carpal tunnel syndrome due to holding her baby so much. Cuoco revealed her medical situation, and how she's dealing with it, in a fitness video with personal trainer Ryan Sorenson.

"Hey guys, so some of you may know I have this major wrist, hand injury from holding the baby. It's a very real thing. Google it," Cuoco said while wearing a wrist brace on each of her hands. She continued, "And I think the only thing to make them better is for us to start working out without using my hands. And without using any body weight on my hands, which sounds crazy, and how can you get a workout like that? But Ryan and I are gonna do it today. We're gonna show you that you can still get a workout, even if you are injured."

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke: "Carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS) is a common neurological disorder that occurs when the median nerve, which runs from your forearm into the palm of the hand, becomes pressed or squeezed at the wrist. You may feel numbness, weakness, pain in your hand and wrist, and your fingers may become swollen and useless. You might wake up and feel you need to 'shake out' your hand or wrist."

In their video, Cuoco and Sorenson showed viewers some exercises that have minimal impact on the hands and wrists, such as lunges, squats, a treadmill run, and a little light sparring. "And that is how you do a no-hands workout and still get your a— kicked," Cuoco said at the end. "So, you can always do it. No excuses."

Cuoco and her partner Tom Pelphery welcomed their new baby back in March. "3-30-23. Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle," Cuoco wrote in a post announcing their baby birth. "Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief. [Tom Pelphrey] didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did."