Justin Bieber’s Run at The Top of YouTube Subscribers Ends After New Group Passes 65 Million

K-pop is proving that it is here to stay as BLACKPINK has surpassed Justin Bieber as the most subscribed artist on YouTube. The video streaming platform made the announcement on Friday, Sept. 10 that the K-pop superstars currently have 65.5 million subscribers.

“This is unbelievable. It’s a precious moment gifted to us by our BLINKS (fans),” the group’s Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé said in an official statement. “We would like to dedicate this honor to all of our fans around the world who have loved and supported us throughout.” The four-member group added, “Our BLINKS contributed a lot to this achievement. Therefore we hope they also enjoy this honor. … We will continue to bring positivity and great energy through our music and videos.”

They previously were listed as only the second most subscribed artist on YouTube. They surpassed the 60 million mark in April, behind only Bieber. Beiber’s subscribers currently sits at 65.1 million. BTS follows with 57.7 million, followed by Marshmello with 53.8 million, and Ariana Grande with 49.6 million.

Per YouTube, BLACKPINK earned more than 9.7 billion views worldwide in the past year. They have four music videos, each of which have garnered more than 1 billion views: “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” “Kill This Love,” “Boombayah,” and “As If It’s Your Last.”

This new record for the group comes on the same day that Lisa released her debut solo project, Lalisa. She’s the third member of the group to release a solo project. Jennie released her album Solo in November 2018. Rosé dropped -R-, which featured the singles “On the Ground” and “Gone,” in March. Jisoo marks the last member of BLACKPINK to make her solo debut.