Jordan Fisher Talks Starring in Netflix Film 'Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between' (Exclusive)

Jordan Fisher is known for his role in various TV series such as The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Liv and Maddie and most recently The Flash. But the 28-year-old is beginning to make an impact in the film world as he stars in the Netflix film Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between with Talia Ryder (West Side Story). In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Fisher talked about how appearing in Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between was a different experience from his previous movies.

"I was leading the cast and that was a fresh experience for me to be able to take what I've known for such a long time and how to kind of be a leader on set, Fisher exclusively told PopCulture. "The fact that we did it in the middle of COVID, the height of COVID during lockdown successfully. And it being my producer debut was the first time, that was I walked on set as a producer and also a lead of a film to be there to creatively ensure that it is the best that it can be, and the most authentic and honest and true and real and raw.

"And thankfully having worked with Netflix before, having worked with Pace Entertainment before, we all have a really nice rapport and we understand each other and we all want the same things and we're all trying to reach the same goals where the production is concerned. And so Netflix is wonderful and has been wonderful."

In the film, Fisher stars as Aidan and he makes a pact with his girlfriend Clare (Ryder) that they would break up before heading to college. Before that happens, the two go out on a final date, which leads to retracing the steps of their relationship. It then leads to them debating whether they should stay together or break up for good?

Fisher also talked about how thankful he is that Netflix believed in him. "We actually brought the film to Netflix so we'd already kind of done things on our own and showed them what we wanted," Fisher said. "And, again, because we've all worked with them for so long, they knew that we could work together to build the right edit and put a great story out. And I'm grateful that they believed in me as a producer, I'm grateful that my other producing partners that are so seasoned in the space and have been doing it for so long also believed in me. Same with the cast and it was nice to have my hands on the film in a lot of different ways."