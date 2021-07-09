Joe Exotic's Ex-Husband Dillon Passage Introduces New Boyfriend

✖

Dillon Passage is head-over-heels in love. Months after confirming his split from his estranged husband, Tiger King subject Joe Exotic, the 25-year-old took to social media on Thursday to officially introduce his followers to his new boyfriend, John. Passage also penned a heartwarming message about his newfound relationship.

Alongside a series of selfies highlighting moments of their relationship, Passage explained that he initially didn't plan to go public with his relationship, though he changed his mind after John stayed by his side and provided him support through a difficult time. In the post, Passage wrote, "Everyone, meet John." He added, "I've planned on keeping my relationship private for personal reasons but lately I've been having a hard time dealing with things happening in my life and John has been my rock and helping me get through it all." Passage went on to call the post an "appreciation post for this special special man. Thank you for being you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dillon Passage ♌️ (@dillert_lclm)

Passage's new relationship follows his marriage to Exotic. The two married in December 2017, just two months after Exotic's previous husband, Travis Maldonado, accidentally shot himself and died. However, just months after they tied the knot, their relationship was thrown for a loop when Exotic was arrested. In 2019, he was convicted on numerous charges, including violating the Endangered Species Act and murder-for-hire after he a paid man $3,000 to kill big cat conservationist Carole Baskin. He was sentenced to 22-years in prison. The couple then found their relationship thrown into the spotlight following the March 2020 release of Netflix's Tiger King, with Passage confirming just a year later, in March 2021, "yes, Joe and I are seeking a divorce."

In an Instagram post at the time, Passage, who said his "life was thrown into a world of media and public attention," explained that "this wasn't an easy decision to make, but Joe and I both understand that this situation isn't fair to either of us." Although the divorce was "something that neither of us were expecting," Passage said he and his ex planned "to take it day by day." He added that they were "on good terms still and I hope it can stay that way."

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in April, Passage said that amid their split, he believed his ex "would support my decision to be happy again" if he found love in somebody else. He said that regardless of his relationship status, he would "still be in contact with Joe," and added that he planned to "stick by his side and still be there even if I find somebody to love."