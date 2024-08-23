Jodie Sweetin Reveals John Stamos Inspired Her Attempt to Steal Special Item on 'Fuller House' Set

Jodie Sweetin nearly made off with an iconic piece of Full House and Fuller House history, and she got the idea from her on-screen uncle. The actress, who memorably played Stephanie Tanner on the TGIF series and its Netflix reboot, looked back at her time on Fuller House while speaking with People. The sitcom ended in 2020 after five seasons and plenty of nostalgia, but when it came to the final days of filming, Sweetin tried to take a page from John Stamos, who ended up taking home the Tanners' blue and white checkered couch.

"I took the head of that weird little statue that sat at the base of the stairs," Sweetin admitted. "I attempted to take the whole thing, but it was rather unwieldy the night of the wrap of the show and hard to get out of there without anyone noticing that I was carrying a giant statue." Since it was too big to steal all of it, Sweetin ended up just taking the head of "Sea Pappy," which appeared in the background of both series.

(Photo: Warner Horizon Television / Netflix)

Even then, it wasn't easy. "I got stopped with the head in my car," Sweetin recalled. "And they were like, 'You can't take that until we inventory it.' So, I tried to steal the Sea Pappy head, basically." Determined to get the head, Sweetin put a Post-it note on the statue to make sure people knew she claimed it. Luckily, they got the message, as Sweetin shared, "And then one day, a couple of weeks later, my doorbell rang. I opened it up, and no one was there, just the Sea Pappy head. It was the best moment."

It's actually pretty great that even though Jodie Sweetin couldn't initially get the statue, she was still sent it weeks later. While it isn't like the famous couch, it still certainly holds a lot of meaning since it was seen so much on both Full House and Fuller House. It was even the center of the Fuller House Season 3 episode "Soul Sisters," where Max (Elias Harger) accidentally decapitates the "Ancient Mariner" statue that's been in the family for generations after throwing a ball at it, initially aimed at his brother. It's possible Sweetin took more from set, but Sea Pappy is certainly an interesting item.