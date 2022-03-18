Jessica Biel Transforms Into Notorious Ax Murderer for New Hulu Series

Jessica Biel has transformed into a notorious ax murderer for a new Hulu series, and fans can check out the first teaser trailer for the series right now. Biel is starring in Candy, a true-crime biopic about Candy Montgomery, a Texas woman who was put on trial in 1980, for the murder of her friend Betty Gore. The haunting trailer reveals Biel’s physical transformation into Montgomery, which includes a curly-hair perm wig and large glasses.

In addition to Biel, the series also stars recent Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey, who plays Gore. Even in the short teaser, it’s clear the two women are delivering tense performances that attempt to get as close as possible to the volatile relationship between Montgomery and Gore. The new series also features Orange is the New Black, portraying Gore’s husband, and Veep star Timothy Simons as Montgomery’s husband, Pat. Candy will be a five-episode limited series, and is set to premiere on Monday, May 9. Following the series premiere, Hulu will release one new episode each week night, with the finale scheduled to stream on May 13.

Montgomery lived in Wylie, Texas, and was married to Pat Montgomery, an electrical engineer at Texas Instruments. She met Gore while attending the Methodist Church of Lucas. The pair became close friends, but their friendship turned to rivalry when it was discovered that Montgomery had been having an affair with Gore’s husband, Allan.

The feud between the two women grew violent, with Montgomery eventually killing Gore with an axe. Montgomery was put on trial and found not guilty by the jury, who found her innocent on grounds of self-defense. According to Wiki, Montgomery is still alive and living in Texas. Interestingly, Handmaid’s Tale was originally set to portray Montgomery in Candy, but it was reported in October that she had to drop out of the role due to scheduling conflicts.

The new Hulu series is not the only forthcoming depiction of the bloody real-life story, as HBO Max is also working on a version. That series is titled Love and Death, and it is created by David E. Kelley, who is most well-known for establishing shows like Ally McBeal and Big Little Lies. Love and Death stars Elizabeth Olsen as Montgomery and Lily Rabe as Gore. No release date for Love and Death has been announced at this time.