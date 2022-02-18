Jessica Biel Transforms Into Murderer Candy Montgomery in New Photos From Hulu Series

Jessica Biel is transforming into murderer Candy Montgomery for an upcoming Hulu series, and new photos from the set of production show the actress’ physical change for the role. The show is titled Candy and is based on the true-crime story of Candy Montgomery, a methodist housewife who murdered her friend Betty Gore in 1980. In photos published by E! News, Biel is seen in a blue romper, large glasses, and a feathered wig. Interestingly, Handmaid’s Tale was originally set to portray Montgomery, but it was reported in October that she had to drop out of the role due to scheduling conflicts.

Montgomery lived in Wylie, Texas, and was married to Pat Montgomery, an electrical engineer at Texas Instruments. She met Gore while attending the Methodist Church of Lucas. The pair became close friends, but their friendship turned to rivalry when it was discovered that Montgomery had been having an affiar with Gore’s husband, Allan. The feud between the two women grew violent, with Montgomery eventually killing Gore with an axe. Montgomery was put on trial and found not guilty by the jury, who found her innocent on grounds of self-defense. According to Wiki, Montgomery is still alive and living in Texas.

Jessica Biel is unrecognizable as killer Candy Montgomery while filming new miniseries https://t.co/nFWfJAPiY3 pic.twitter.com/8SjKQw5VJ4 — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) February 16, 2022

Another A-list actress taking on a big true-crime TV role is Renee Zellweger, who is portraying convicted murderer Pam Hupp in a new series. The actress is nearly unrecognizable as she’s transformed into the role. In the first trailer for the new NBC series The Thing About Pam, Zellweger — who is currently dating Ant Anstead — sports a blonde wig and facial prosthetics to play the controversial figure.

Hupp is currently serving a life sentence for the 2016 murder of Louis Gumpenberger. She was recently charged with first-degree murder in the 2011 stabbing death of Betsy Faria, but has denied that she had any involvement in the crime. Faria had been diagnosed with terminal cancer, and four days before she was attacked she made changes to her life insurance policy that gave $150,000 to Hupp instead of Faria’s own husband, Russ. Lincoln County Prosecutor Mike Wood has stated that he believes Faria was “murdered for the insurance money.” Following Faria’s death, Russ was convicted and given a sentence of life in prison. However, that conviction was later overturned and he was found not guilty during a 2015 retrial.