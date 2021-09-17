Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead Cement 3-Month Relationship With Fresh Intimate Selfie

Renee Zellweger is taking her relationship with Ant Anstead to the next level for their three-month anniversary. The 42-year-old British television host shared another selfie with the 52-year-old Academy Award winner, posting a photo of the loved-up couple in black and white on Thursday. Anstead didn’t write a caption, letting their content faces speak for themselves.

“Renee and my relationship is something that’s really private,” Anstead shared with PEOPLE earlier this week. “It’s something I’m not really willing to talk too much about. It’s really early in our relationship and I don’t want to put any pressure on that.”

“Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right,” an insider told the outlet at the time. “Renée is creative … and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She’s smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her.” The source added: “Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common. He’s a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together.”

Anstead and Zellweger had been rumored to be dating, and the speculation seemed to be validated when photos of them getting close emerged online. Eventually, Anstead opened up publicly and confirmed that he and the Chicago actress were, in fact, dating. Talking to E! News on the Daily Pop, Anstead explained that the pair fell for one another while they were filming the Discovery+ docu-series, Celebrity IOU: Joy Ride.

“Everybody knows that Renée and I have become quite close because we kept it secret for a while and now, unfortunately, some pictures were taken and put out there,” Anstead explained. “But it was a real pleasure to work with her. She’s a super pro and she can weld.”

Lee jumped in as well, joking, “I mean, honestly I’m disappointed, because I thought her and I were going to start dating afterwards. I was like, ‘Wait, Ant, what?’” Lee quipped. “But she was amazing. We worked on some awesome projects. The sparks that I saw flying were definitely the sparks with the welder and the grinder, pulling the roof off the Ford Bronco. She just got right in there.”

Anstead’s budding relationship with Zellweger comes almost a year after his divorce from ex-wife Christina Haack. In September 2020, Haack announced that she and Anstead had separated. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she wrote in a social media post, alongside a photo of the pair.

“We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” Haack continued. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.” In November, it was revealed that she had formally filed for divorce.