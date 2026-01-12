‘Jersey Shore’ Legend Taking the Party to Canada for ‘Canada Shore’

Snooki is going North! The Jersey Shore staple is bringing her Garden State energy in a new series titled Canada Shore.

The new series was announced in a press release. Canada Shore will premiere on Thursday, January 22 on Paramount+ Global.

Snooki, real name Nicole Polizzi, will make guest appearances during the inaugural season of the reality series, where she brings the party, distributes job duties, and shares her ‘Shore’ expertise with the new cast. “I cannot wait for you guys to see me drop in on ten crazy Canadians as they party their way through the summer!” the mother of three said in an official statement about the new show.

In her absence, Kelowna’s own Dane Rupert – aka the Prince of Kelowna – will be in charge, putting the roomies to work and keeping the chaos in check. The series introduces 10 new roommates from coast to coast to coast who travel to Kelowna, B.C. for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. But potential friendships are tested thanks to messy hookups and hangovers. The crew work hard to maintain a dysfunctional that fights hard but loves harder. Viewers will meet the following new faces: Bauer, 22; Christopher, 22; Emmett, 25; Emmy, 21; Ethan; Gizelle, 25; Isaiah, 26; Keyaira, 23; Lila, 20; and Ryleigh, 25.

Canada Shore is the first-ever Canadian edition of the global MTV “Shore” craze. The mothership series, Jersey Shore, premiered in 2009 and aired for six seasons and birthed several spinoffs. It launched the careers of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino; Paul DelVecchio a.k.a DJ Pauly D; Jenni “JWOWW” Farley; Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi; Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola; Deena Cortese; Ronnie Ortiz-Magro; Angelina Pivarnick; and Vinny Guadagnino.

Paramount+ in Canada is the premiere streaming service for all seasons of Jersey Shore, and Jersey Shore Family Vacation. It is also home to Aussie Shore and Acapulco Shore.