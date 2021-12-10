Florence Pugh Says Instagram Blocked Her From Posting Disney+’s ‘Hawkeye’ Spoilers

MCU fans were thrilled to see Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova make her grand entrance on the Disney+ series Hawkeye in Wednesday’s episode. The ex-Black Widow agent is on the hunt for Jeremy Renner‘s Clint Barton due to his involvement in the death of her sister, Natasha Romanov (Scarlett Johansson), and Yelena had a brutal fight on a rooftop with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) before escaping into the night.

Pugh tried to share her excitement over the episode on her Instagram account. However, a follower flagged her post due to “spoilers” and it was taken down by Instagram. Pugh took to her Instagram story to share her frustration. “I never thought me posting love about a show in which I appear on would get taken down.. but here we are,” the Oscar-nominee wrote. “Someone on here complained so I’ve been blocked from posting my own appearance on a show that I’m very much in. Beyond ridiculous.”

“Being in Hawkeye is a privilege and thank you to all who welcomed me on set and off and all who are watching,” Pugh concluded. She also shared a video reacting to her big Hawkeye moment as she whoops excitedly in the background.

Hawkeye‘s head writer and creator Jonathan Igla explained in a recent Variety interview that he begged the Marvel higher-ups to bring Pugh in for the limited series after her introduction in Black Widow. “[Black Widow‘s post-credits scene] came from Marvel, but it came in response to [us] begging for and making a good case for why Yelena had a place in our story,” Igla explained. “I think what I can safely say about it right now is that there is an obvious connection between Clint’s guilt over the loss of his best friend and the other person in the world who cared the most about her.”

There are two episodes left in the limited series, and Yelena is sure to play a major part in the MCU going forward. New episodes of Hawkeye air on Disney+ on Wednesdays.