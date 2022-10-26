Jemele Hill Opens up About Her Mother Dealing With PTSD in 'Red Table Talk' Exclusive Clip

Jemele Hill is getting personal in the new episode of Red Table Talk. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the episode that airs Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch, and it shows the 46-year-old sports journalist opening up about the challenges her mother has faced over the years. Hill revealed she knew that her mother, Denise, was going through multiple issues when she was 6 years old.

"I just saw my mother falling apart," Hill said. "As a kid, you know something is wrong, but you don't know how to put the finger on it. As she continued to work through what we know now as PTSD, all I could see is see her slipping away." Denise joins Hill on the show, which will be the first time the two have done a joint interview.

"In this RTT exclusive, sports journalist Jemele Hill and her mother Denise sit down for their first interview together and reveal the pain passed down in their family after Denise was abused, raped and relied on drugs to cope with severe PTSD," the official synopsis states. "In a raw emotional conversation, Jada [Pinkett Smith] and Gammy [Adrienne Banfield Norris] open up about their own traumas and how the adversity Jada and Jemele experienced throughout their childhoods shaped the incredible women they've become. It's an inspiring and eye-opening discussion!"

(Photo: Facebook Watch)

Hill has talked about her mother in the past. Earlier this month, the former ESPN host wrote a column for The Atlantic, and she talked about how she and her mother are polar opposites when it comes to their political views. In the piece, Hill wrote: "My mother is pro-life, despite raising a daughter who had an abortion. She has told me for years that, as a Christian, she would be going against God if she voted for any candidate who supported a woman's right to an abortion."

Along with being a writer for The Atlantic, Hill hosts a podcast called Jemele Hill is Unbothered, which can be heard on Spotify. She began working at ESPN in 2006 and was with the network until 2018. The full interview with Hill and her mother can be seen on the new episode of Red Table Talk which premieres on Facebook Watch Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET.