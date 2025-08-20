Jason Bateman Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Trailer for New Netflix Series With Jude Law

Jason Bateman is making his TV return with a nearly unrecognizable new look.

The actor, whose last major TV role came three years ago with Season 4 of Ozark, returns to Netflix with the new crime thriller Black Rabbit, also starring Jude Law.

Netflix released the first trailer for Black Rabbit on Wednesday, opening with a shot of a battered Bateman, sporting long scraggly hair and a beard, lying on the floor of an elevator after a brutal beating.

The limited series promises to take viewers inside the high-pressure underworld of the New York nightlife scene as it “dives into the chaotic lives of the two brothers” behind the Black Rabbit nightclub.

Bateman and Law, who also serve as executive producers on the series, star as brothers Vince and Jake, respectively, in the story by Oscar-nominated King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin and The Order producer Kate Susman.

After Bateman’s Vince racks up a dangerous amount of debt from some shady characters, it’s Law’s Jake — and a threatened hostile takeover of their nightclub — on the line if the brothers can’t pay up.

“It’s a very interesting world,” Law told Netflix in a statement. “At the heart, I hope [audiences] are hooked by the complicated, loving, volatile relationship of these two brothers.”

Bateman, who also directed the first two episodes, added, “It’s really about these brothers who love each other but don’t match — one’s a screw-up, and the other is much more buttoned up. Everybody can relate to that. Everybody’s either got a sibling, or a friendship where you love being with one another, but it’s kind of dangerous; where that person usually gets you in trouble, but they’re really exciting to be around.”

Baylin noted that both he and Susman were interested in the idea of the Black Rabbit “being this kind of epicenter of a city and a meeting place for all different kinds of people and a second home to others.”

Black Rabbit premieres on Netflix on Sept. 18.