100 Titles Leaving Netflix in September 2025

Say goodbye to summer as well as these 100 titles, which will be leaving Netflix throughout the month of September. As the streaming service adds various movies, shows and original content to its library this month, it’s also axing a few select pieces of content you can find below.

Fans of the One Piece movie collection and Pokémon will be disappointed this month, as will lovers of Band of Brothers and The Pacific. But keep an eye out for movies and shows arriving on Netflix in September, including Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 and Inglorious Basterds. See the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in September 2025 here.

Below is the full list of movies and TV series leaving Netflix in September.

Leaving Netflix 9/1/25

17 Again (2009)

50 First Dates (2004)

A House of Blocks (1 Season)

After Earth (2013)

Airport (1970)

Airport ’77 (1977)

Airport 1975 (1974)

American Gangster (2007)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)

Barbarian (2022)

Bee Movie (2007)

Black Hawk Down (2001)

Blood and Bone (2009)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Dumb and Dumber To (2014)

FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light

Flushed Away (2006)

Hanna (2011)

Heartland (Seasons 1-16)

Home (2015)

Legend of The Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen (2010)

MacGruber (2010)

Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021)

Midway (1976)

My Perfect Landing (Season 1)

National Security (2003)

One Piece: Heart of Gold (2016)

One Piece Film: Gold (2016)

One Piece Episode of East Blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure (2017)

One Piece Episode of Skypiea (2018)

Paul (2011)

Red Eye (2005)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Sicario (2015)

Story Time Book: Read-Along (Season 1)

The Dilemma (2011)

The Holiday (2006)

The Jerk (1979)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

The Match (2020) – Netflix Original Removal

The Mule (2018)

The Notebook (2004)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Polar Express (2004)

Thomas and Friends (Season 24)

Trainwreck (2015)

Vampires (1998)

Us (2019)

V for Vendetta (2006)

Wallace & Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

Wipeout (Season 1)

Leaving Netflix 9/2/25

Collision Course (2022)

Sky Tour: The Movie (2020)

Leaving Netflix 9/3/25

Ave Maryam (2018)

Leaving Netflix 9/4/25

Kandasamys: The Wedding (2019)

The Resident (Seasons 1-6)

Leaving Netflix 9/5/25

Four Daughters (2023)

Grimsburg (Season 1)

Leaving Netflix 9/7/25

Two Lovers (2008)

Leaving Netflix 9/8/25

Animal (2016)

Cargo (2020)

The Champion (2020)

The Shadow (2019)

Leaving Netflix 9/9/25

Kaagar (2019)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Leaving Netflix 9/10/25

Greenleaf (Seasons 1-5)

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (2021)

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (2022)

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (2023)

Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series (2023)

Titipo Titipo (Season 1)

Leaving Netflix 9/11/25

Mohammed Ali Road (2021)

Leaving Netflix 9/12/25

Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here (2023)

Leaving Netflix 9/13/25

London Has Fallen (2016)

Leaving Netflix 9/14/25

Change Days (Season 1)

Chosen (Seasons 1-2)

Leaving Netflix 9/15/25

Band of Brothers (Limited Series)

Intervention (Season 1)

Krapopolis (Season 1)

The Guns of Navarone (1961)

The Guv’nor (2016)

The Pacific (Limited Series)

Leaving Netflix 9/16/25

Bad Words (2013)

Dr Jason Leong Hashtag Blessed (2018)

Instant Family (2018)

Subira (2018)

Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall (2022)

Leaving Netflix 9/17/25

The Stronghold (2020)

Unlucky Ploy (2020)

Leaving Netflix 9/18/25

The Walking Dead: Dead City (Season 1)

Leaving Netflix 9/19/25

Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer (2023)

Leaving Netflix 9/20/25

The Persian Version (2023)

Leaving Netflix 9/23/25

The Island (2007)

Leaving Netflix 9/26/25

The Good Place (Seasons 1-4)

Leaving Netflix 9/27/25

The Miracle Club (2023)

Leaving Netflix 9/29/25

Battle (2018)

Leaving Netflix 9/30/25

Chappelle’s Show (Seasons 1-2)

What We Leave Behind (2022)