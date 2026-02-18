‘It’s Not Like That’: Pen and Casey’s Feud Comes to a Boiling Point During a Confrontation in Exclusive Sneak Peek

A new episode of It’s Not Like That is dropping this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Love Baskets,” premiering on Thursday on Wonder Project on Prime Video, “Pen and Casey’s feud finally boils over at a church lock-in, while Flora and Merritt test the romantic boundaries of their new relationship.”

The exclusive clip sees Pen (Cassidy Paul) and Casey’s (Liv Lindell) feud coming to a boiling point during a youth lock-in. Pen ultimately tells Casey why she’s been mad at her since her mom’s funeral, pointing out how Casey wasn’t there for her. Casey, however, said she didn’t know what to do, but all Pen wanted was for her to be there for her. And it doesn’t sound like Pen is willing to forgive and forget so easily.

It’s understandable why Casey didn’t know what to do, as it can be hard to comfort someone, especially someone so close to you, if you don’t know what they’re going through. For Pen, though, all she wanted was her best friend to lean on while going through such a tough time. It wouldn’t be surprising if things stayed tense between them, at least for now, but now that Casey knows why Pen has been upset at her, perhaps this could be the beginning of repairing that friendship.

It’s Not Like That follows Malcolm (Scott Foley), “a pastor and recently widowed dad of three. Lori (Erinn Hayes) is freshly divorced with two teens. Their families once did everything together, but now Malcolm and Lori must navigate their newly minted singledom, parenthood, and the complexities of Malcolm being a modern-day pastor. Is this the beginning of a love story? It’s not like that. Or is it?”

The series premiered on Wonder Project on Prime Video on Sunday, Jan. 25, with the first two episodes. The first episode was also made available to all Prime Video subscribers. Also starring J.R. Ramirez, Leven Miranda, and Caleb Baumann, It’s Not Like That is created by Ian Deitchman and Kristin Robinson, who also serve as showrunners with executive producer Garrett Lerner.

It’s Not Like That is executive produced by Garrett Lerner; Jon Erwin, Justin Rosenblatt, and Jon Gunn for Wonder Project; Scott Foley, Brad Silberling, Alex Goldstone for 42, and Anonymous Content and Kingdom Story. Amazon MGM Studios produces the series. Be sure to check out the exclusive sneak peek above and watch a new episode of It’s Not Like That on Thursday on Wonder Project on Prime Video.