‘It’s Not Like That’: A Rummage Sale Brings a Conversation About Grief and the Future Between Malcolm and Flora (Exclusive Clip)

A new episode of It’s Not Like That is dropping this weekend, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip.

In “Transition Townhomes,” dropping on Sunday on Wonder Project on Prime Video, Malcolm presses his kids to let go of Jenny’s belongings, while Lori and David try a new living arrangement.”

“Merritt and Flora grow closer,” the logline continues. The exclusive sneak peek sees Malcolm (Scott Foley) donating his late wife’s things, but his daughter, Flora (Leven Miranda), is not happy and presses him about why he’s doing it. She even wonders if he’s seeing someone new. That is not the reason, though, but Malcolm might try to put himself out there in the future. He tells her that when he counsels people about grief, he says there is no right or wrong way to grieve. It’s a journey.

It’s Not Like That premiered on Wonder Project on Prime Video on Sunday, Jan. 25, with the first two episodes. The first episode was also made available to all Prime Video subscribers. Also starring Erinn Hayes and J.R. Ramirez, the series follows Malcolm (Foley), “a pastor and recently widowed dad of three. Lori (Hayes) is freshly divorced with two teens. Their families once did everything together, but now Malcolm and Lori must navigate their newly minted singledom, parenthood, and the complexities of Malcolm being a modern-day pastor. Is this the beginning of a love story? It’s not like that. Or is it?”

Created by showrunners and executive producers Ian Deitchman and Kristin Robinson, It’s Not Like That is executive produced by Garrett Lerner; Jon Erwin, Justin Rosenblatt, and Jon Gunn for Wonder Project; Scott Foley, Brad Silberling, Alex Goldstone for 42, and Anonymous Content and Kingdom Story. Amazon MGM Studios produces the series.

Steve Dietl/Amazon MGM Studios

Wonder Project’s subscription on Prime Video offers audiences more than 125 licensed titles and over 1,000 hours of hand-picked films and TV series across multiple genres that embody the company’s mission. Wonder Project’s mission is to entertain the world with courageous stories, inspiring hope, and restoring faith in things worth believing. Upcoming Wonder Project titles include The Breadwinner, starring Nate Bargatze and Mandy Moore; Young Washington; and Flyer.

The first two episodes of It’s Not Like That are streaming now on Wonder Project on Prime Video. Check out the sneak peek above from the new episode, premiering on Sunday.