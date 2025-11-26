Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman Celebrates the Holidays With New Christmas Special Streaming on Dec. 7 (Exclusive)

The festive season is coming early for Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman.

PopCulture.com can exclusively reveal that her new special, Christmas Traditions Unwrapped with Kimberly Schlapman, drops on Dec. 7 on Wonder Project’s subscription channel on Prime Video.

The special will see Schlapman celebrating Christmas with loved ones. She will be chopping down a tree with Lauren Alaina, baking with the family, drinking eggnog with Kathie Lee Gifford, and crocheting with Emily Ann Roberts. Additionally, after a time-honored family tradition, Schlapman takes a call with the legendary Dolly Parton to set up a very special performance with Grammy winner Carly Pearce dedicated to three special sisters.

The Wonder Project subscription channel on Prime Video launched on Oct. 5, offering a variety of titles for a price. One of the most notable titles on the slate was Season 2 of House of David, which was available exclusively for Wonder Project subscribers first and will be available for all Amazon Prime subscribers at a later date. Schlapman’s Christmas special is one of the few original titles from Wonder Project that is rounding out 2025, and there couldn’t be a better way to celebrate the holiday season.

Meanwhile, Schlapman is no stranger to doing Christmas specials. Little Big Town, which also consists of Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook, actually did a Christmas special last year, Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry. It featured guests such as Kelsea Ballerini, Sheryl Crow, and Josh Groban and aired on NBC. The special was in support of the Grammy-winning country band’s Christmas album, The Christmas Record, which was released in October 2024.

Kimberly Schlapman serves as executive producer on Christmas Traditions Unwrapped with Kimberly Schlapman alongside Justin Rosenblatt, Tristen Tuckfield, and Ashley Hanna for Wonder Project. Additional EPs include Adam Reed, Sarah Howell, Jill Garelick-Aron, Jason Owen, Chandra Laplume, and Bethany Ashton Wolf. ITV America produced the special.

Don’t miss Christmas Traditions Unwrapped with Kimberly Schlapman, premiering on Dec. 7 on Prime Video for Wonder Project subscribers. It will be just the thing that fans need to get into the holiday spirit, and seeing all the traditions that Schlapman will do will certainly make people want to do their own, no matter how early it may be.