‘It’s Not Like That’: Malcolm and Flora Share Their Grief Following an Accident in Exclusive Sneak Peek

It’s Not Like That’s Season 1 finale is dropping this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Hope and Peace and Joy and Love,” premiering on Thursday on Wonder Project on Prime Video, “After an accident, two families find common ground while their kids struggle.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Christmas preparations spark healing and unexpected surprises,” the logline continues. The exclusive sneak peek sees Malcolm (Scott Foley) and his daughter, Flora (Leven Miranda), sharing an emotional moment about grief when she’s upset that her late mom’s car was ruined in the recent accident. While Malcolm offers to buy another car, wondering what he can to do help, Flora says he doesn’t need to fix everything for her to and to let her be sad, saying it’s okay to feel like this.

Play video

Throughout the first season of the drama, Malcolm and Flora have been grieving their loss while trying to move forward. So, Flora wrecking her mom’s car, one of the final pieces she really has of her, it’s normal to have that kind of reaction. And it’s normal for Malcolm to want to fix it, even though there isn’t really anything he can do. It’s a heartbreaking storyline, and there’s no way of knowing how they will both come out of this.

It’s Not Like That follows Malcolm, “a pastor and recently widowed dad of three. Lori (Erinn Hayes) is freshly divorced with two teens. Their families once did everything together, but now Malcolm and Lori must navigate their newly minted singledom, parenthood, and the complexities of Malcolm being a modern-day pastor. Is this the beginning of a love story? It’s not like that. Or is it?”

Steve Dietl/Amazon MGM Studios

The first two episodes of It’s Not Like That premiered on Wonder Project on Prime Video on Sunday, Jan. 25. That same day, the first episode was also made available to all Prime Video subscribers. Also starring J.R. Ramirez, Cary Christopher, Cassidy Paul, Caleb Baumann, and Liv Lindell, the series is created by Ian Deitchman and Kristin Robinson, who also serve as showrunners with executive producer Garrett Lerner.

It’s Not Like That is executive produced by Garrett Lerner; Jon Erwin, Justin Rosenblatt, and Jon Gunn for Wonder Project; Scott Foley, Brad Silberling, Alex Goldstone for 42, and Anonymous Content and Kingdom Story. Amazon MGM Studios produces the series. Just from the looks of the sneak peek, this season finale is sure to be an emotional one, so fans may want to prepare some tissues. The Season 1 finale of It’s Not Like That premieres on Thursday only on Wonder Project on Prime Video.