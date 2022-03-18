Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (March 18)

Netflix’s streaming library will continue to grow this weekend! After spending the first several weeks of March stocking its content catalog with new additions from its March 2022 content lineup, the streamer beginning on Friday will roll out the first of a total of 14 new titles, 13 of which are Netflix original series, films, and documentaries.

Perhaps the biggest addition coming this week is Human Resources. The new series is the streamer’s spinoff of the hit animated adult comedy Big Mouth. It will be joined by the premiere of the streamer’s latest baking competition, Is It Cake?, which will undoubtedly spark plenty of social media commentary as it is inspired by the social media craze of cakes that look nearly identical to everyday objects. Other additions headed to the library this weekend include Season 2 of Animal, Eternally Confused and Eager for Love, and Without Saying Goodbye.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month).

‘Human Resources’

Netflix’s highly-anticipated Big Mouth spinoff finally drops in the streaming library on Friday, March 18. Titled Human Resources, the new animated series focuses on the world of the hormone monsters, who are sent to coach adolescents through the tumultuous seas of puberty. The new series boasts an all-star voice cast including Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph and David Thewlis reprising their Big Mouth roles as well as Aidy Bryant, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Randall Park.

‘Is It Cake?’

The social media trend of hyper-realistic cakes has arrived at Netflix. On Friday, the streamer is set to debut its new baking competition series Is It Cake? The new show will find skilled cake artists tasked with creating mouthwatering replicas of everyday objects – from handbags to sewing machines – in what the streamer has described as “in a mind-bending baking contest inspired by a popular meme.” The show is hosted by Mikey Day.

‘Top Boy’: Season 2

After a long wait, Netflix’s Top Boy revival is set to return this weekend for its second outing. Created and written by Ronan Bennett and executive produced by Drake, the series is set in the housing estates of east London, where there is tension between the drug gangs that operate almost openly and those who strive to live honest lives against the odds in the crime-riddled area. The series stars Ashley Walters, Kano, Michael Ward, Little Simz, Jasmine Jobson, Hope Ikpoku Jr., Jolade Obasola, Kadeem Ramsay, Saffron Hocking, and Araloyin Oshunremi return in Season 2, which finds Dushane seeking to expand his empire beyond the streets, all while a huge investment, partners abroad, and family crises spell more problems. Season 2 is set to premiere on Friday.

What else is being added this weekend?

Avail. 3/18/22

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question – NETFLIX SERIES

Animal: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Black Crab – NETFLIX FILM

Cracow Monsters – NETFLIX SERIES

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love – NETFLIX SERIES

Light the Night: Part 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Standing Up – NETFLIX SERIES

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup

Windfall – NETFLIX FILM

Without Saying Goodbye – NETFLIX FILM

Young, Famous & African – NETFLIX SERIES

What’s leaving this weekend?

Netflix is taking a bit of a break from giving titles the boot. Although the streamer has a long list of titles set to exit in March, it hasn’t penciled in a single departure this weekend. This means that this weekend makes for the perfect opportunity to fit in a final watch of the below titles before they disappear from the library for good.

Leaving 3/21/22

Philomena

Leaving 3/27/22

Lawless

Leaving 3/28/22

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Leaving 3/30/22

Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2

Mercy Black

What was added this week?

Avail. 3/15/22

Adam by Eve: A live in Animation – NETFLIX ANIME

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. – NETFLIX COMEDY

Marilyn’s Eyes – NETFLIX FILM

One Piece Film: Strong World

Team Zenko Go – NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 3/16/22

Pedal to Metal – NETFLIX SERIES

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A Walk Among the Tombstones

Avail. 3/17/22

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Rescued by Ruby – NETFLIX FILM

Soil – NETFLIX SERIES