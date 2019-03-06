Logan Paul and ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Star Chloe Bennet Officially Break up

Logan Paul and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet have split after three months of dating, People reports.

The two were initially rumored to have coupled up after they were seen kissing and vacationing in Hawaii together, and the pair later addressed their relationship on Paul’s YouTube channel.

“I kind of have to address this,” Paul said. “I’m very transparent with you guys. Chloe and I are friends, for sure. In my opinion, friends sometimes make out. Touch butts.”

“If you haven’t kissed your friends, I don’t think you’re friends,” he joked. “So that’s what Chloe and I were doing.”

The YouTuber added that while he feels a responsibility to his fans to address the situation, he and Bennet weren’t even sure about the situation themselves.

“It’s kind of awkward because this puts us in a position where you’re maybe forced to label what this is, but we don’t know what it is,” he explained.

Bennet then chimed in, expressing her displeasure at the fact that the two were photographed on vacation.

“F— that paparazzi hiding in a bush,” she said. “That’s all I need to say here.”

After it was reported that the pair were together, some fans questioned Bennet due to Paul’s previous history of controversy, including a video he filmed in Japan’s Suicide Forest.

The actress used Twitter to respond to her fans in July, writing that Paul had changed her life in a positive way.

“Cause he’s kind, creative, funny, vibrantly curious about life, weird as f— in all the best ways, a big dork, and he’s one of my best friends,” Bennet wrote. “It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it doesn’t have too. He’s changed my life for the better and I’ve done the same for him.”

In September, Paul revealed that he and Bennet had purchased a pet pig, which they named Pearl Bing Bing. Judging by his caption on the photo at the time, he will be keeping the animal now that the pair has split.

“Love makes you do weird things,” he wrote. “Like buy a pig & name it @PearlBingbing our first daughter lololol it’s gonna be awkward if we break up… who gets the pig? me. jk. welcome to the family my little ginger pork putty mudroller.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Gabriel Olsen