A Really Bad Thriller Movie Makes It Into Netflix's Top 10

Just because a movie has soared onto the streaming charts doesn't necessarily make it a good one, which seems to be the case for one of Netflix's current most popular titles – Inheritance. Although the movie comes with a warning from Rotten Tomatoes critics that "this Inheritance should be steadfastly refused," the 2020 Lily Collins and Simon Pegg-starring thriller has jumped to the top of Netflix's Top 10.

Directed by Vaughn Stein from a screenplay by Matthew Kennedy, Inheritance is set in the aftermath of Archer Monroe's death. The patriarch of a wealthy and powerful political family in New York City, his estate is divided among his family. It turns out that Archer has left his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives. Along with Collins and Pegg, Inheritance also stars Chace Crawford and Patrick Warburton.

Released in May 2020, Inheritance was met with poor critical response. In fact, the film only has a 24% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a critics consensus reading, "A would-be thriller that waits far too long to embrace the daffy potential of its bizarre premise, this Inheritance should be steadfastly refused." Inheritance was dubbed "a blithering botch job of a thriller" by Peter Travers of Rolling Stone, with Ellen E Jones of The Guardian writing that "the characters are paper-thin and, even on paper, their motivations don't make much sense." Released amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which briefly shuttered movie theaters around the country, the film was so bad that Paul M. Bradshaw wrote for NME, "count yourself lucky that cinemas aren't open for you to waste your money on this."

However, it seems Netflix subscribers have overlooked Inheritance's less-than-stellar ratings. The film climbed its way onto the streaming charts within just days of its Wednesday, Sept. 28 release, making it to No. 2 on the Top 10 movies chart in the U.S. on Oct. 2, per FlixPatrol data. The film held that position through Oct. 7 before dropping to No. 3 on Oct. 7. Its position on the charts has continued to drop, with Inheritance currently sitting as the No. 6 most-popular movie on Netflix U.S. as of this story.

While it seems Inheritance has drawn plenty of eyes since it made its way to Netflix, it is unclear how subscribers are actually feeling about the movie. If the film's Rotten Tomatoes audience score is any indication, it's likely a poor response. Inheritance managed to receive only a 32% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it certified rotten among both critics and audience members. The movie is currently available to stream on Netflix.