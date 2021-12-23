As the new year approaches, HBO Max is preparing to help subscribers kick off 2022 on the right foot. With December coming to a close, the streaming services has unveiled its full list of incoming January 2022 titles, which will see dozens of additions heading to the HBO Max streaming library.
While 2022 won’t be marked with same day Warner Bros. releases on the streamer, a fan-favorite occurrence that took place throughout 2021 amid the ongoing pandemic, HBO Max is still promising to make 2022 a big one. January alone is set to bring subscribers plenty of big titles, with the month being marked with the addition of the John Cena-starring film Peacemaker. January will also see the return of the critically acclaimed series Euphoria, which will premiere its second season. Of course, perhaps the most anticipated addition to the library is Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, a special that will reunite the stars of the Harry Potter franchise on the 20th anniversary of the first film’s release. HBO Max will also add all episodes of the Hogwarts Tournament of Houses trivia series.
To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the HBO Max library, you will need an HBO Max subscription. The streamer offers two subscription tiers. The first tier, costing $9.99 per month, is an ad-supported subscription. The second tier is ad-free and costs $14.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to HBO Max in January 2022.
Jan. 1
2 Guns, 2013 (HBO)
17 Again, 2009
All Star Superman, 2011
Annabelle Comes Home, 2009
Amityville 3-D, 1983 (HBO)
Amityville II: The Possession, 1982 (HBO)
Barry Munday, 2010 (HBO)
Batman Unlimited: Animal Instinct, 2015
Batman Unlimited: Mechs vs. Mutants, 2016
Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem, 2015
Batman: Soul of the Dragon, 2021
Brother Nature, 2016 (HBO)
Bullitt, 1968
Capote, 2005 (HBO)
Chaplin, 1992 (HBO)
A Cinderella Story, 2004
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011
Collide, 2016 (HBO)
Cop Land, 1997 (HBO)
Cop Out, 2010
The Curse of La Llorona, 2019
Daddy Day Camp, 2007
Daddy Day Care, 2003
The Dark Crystal, 1982
The Diary of a Teenage Girl, 2015
Dirty Harry, 1971
Easy A, 2010
Empire of the Sun, 1987
The Enforcer, 1976
The Exorcist, 1973
The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Premiere (HBO)
The Faculty, 1998 (HBO)
Fast & Furious 6, 2013 (HBO)
Fatal Attraction, 1987 (HBO)
Fled, 1996 (HBO)
Frozen River, 2008
The Fugitive, 1993
Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019
Gone Baby Gone, 2007 (HBO)
Good Neighbours, 2010 (HBO)
The Gospel According To Andre, 2017 (HBO)
Gravity, 2013
The Green Hornet, 2011
Harlem Nights, 1989 (HBO)
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Max Original Premiere
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Season 1
Here Comes The Devil, 2012 (HBO)
Hobo With A Shotgun, 2011 (HBO)
John Dies At The End, 2012 (HBO)
Justice Society: World War II, 2021
Killing Gunther, 2017 (HBO)
Kiltro, 2006 (HBO)
Horrible Bosses 2, 2014
The Iron Lady, 2011
The Last Five Years, 2014 (HBO)
Last Night, 2010 (HBO)
Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole, 2010
The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017
LEGO DC Batman: Family Matters, 2019
LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020
Little Nicky, 2000
Love and Basketball, 2000
Magnum Force, 1973
Mean Streets, 1973
Memento, 2000 (HBO)
The Mentalist
Michael Clayton, 2007
Mildred Pierce, 1945
Mimic, 1997 (HBO)
Mimic 2, 2001 (HBO)
Mimic 3: Sentinel, 2003 (HBO
Next, 2007 (HBO)
The Nun, 2018
The Outlaw Josey Wales, 1976
Paddington 2, 2017
Pineapple Express, 2008
The Pirates! Band of Misfits, 2012
Practical Magic, 1998
Quigley Down Under, 1990 (HBO)
Racer And The Jailbird, 2017 (HBO)
Roots (Mini Series), 2016
Roots: The Next Generation, 1979
Rumor Has It, 2005
Ser Bi (Les Tissus Blancs), 2020
Spare Parts, 2015 (HBO)
Stealing Harvard, 2002 (HBO)
Sudden Impact, 1983
Sunset Song, 2015 (HBO)
Super Fly, 1972
Supergirl, 2015
Swordfish, 2001
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018
Thor: Tales of Asgard, 2011 (HBO)
A Time to Kill, 1996
The Two Jakes, 1990 (HBO)
Ultraviolet, 2006
Vegas Vacation, 1997
Venus And Serena, 2012 (HBO)
Vixen, 2017
What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, 1962
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Where The Wild Things Are, 2009
Wrong Turn At Tahoe, 2009 (HBO)
The Yellow Birds, 2017 (HBO)
Yes Man, 2008
Zookeeper, 2011
Zoom, 2006 (HBO)
Jan. 2 – Jan. 9
Jan. 2
Wipeout Season 1 Part A
Jan. 4
Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes (Batch 4)
Snowpiercer Season 2
Jan. 5
The Bachelor (XXV)
Jan. 7
Algo Azul, 2021 (HBO)
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, 2021 (HBO)
Search Party, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
Teenage Euthanasia Season 1
Jan. 9
Euphoria, Original Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
The Righteous Gemstones, Original Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Jan. 12 – Jan.17
Jan. 12
Joe Pera Talks With You Season 3
Squidbillies Season 13
Jan. 13
Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós), Max Original Documentary
My Mom, Your Dad, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Peacemaker, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Station Eleven, Max Original Season Finale
Jan. 14
ER
Jan. 16
Somebody Somewhere Season Premiere (HBO)
Jan. 17
Injustice, 2021The Murder of Fred Hampton, Documentary
Jan. 19 – Jan.25
Jan. 19
Last Open Mic at the End of the World, 2021
Jan. 20
Astral Journey (aka Jornada Astral), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Moses Storm: Trash White, Max Original Premiere
On The Job, Max Original (Mini Series) Season 1 Premiere
Jan. 21
Back On The Record with Bob Costas, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Chillin Island Season Finale (HBO)
Invisibles, 2020 (HBO)
The Last O.G. Season 4
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 20 Premiere (HBO)
Jan. 24
The Gilded Age, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)
Pennyworth, Seasons 1 and 2
Jan. 25
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, 2022 (HBO)
Jan. 27 – Jan. 29
Jan. 27
Bunker, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Cut (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Gomorrah, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
Malignant, 2021 (HBO)
Take Out with Lisa Ling, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Jan. 28
The Hangover Part III, 2013 (HBO)
Jan. 29
Reminiscence, 2021 (HBO)