Iconic ’80s Procedural Set for Netflix Reboot

Another iconic procedural is getting the reboot treatment.

According to Deadline, Netflix has locked down the rights for a reboot of the ‘80s series T.J. Hooker.

Jarred Paul and Andy Mogel will be writing the film, which is going to be produced by Sophie Cassidy and Matt Crespy for 2.0 Entertainment. T.J. Hooker premiered on ABC in 1982 and was initially canceled after four seasons. CBS picked up the show for an additional season and a two-hour TV movie, with the show officially coming to an end in 1986 after five seasons. The series starred William Shatner, who is the only actor to appear in all 91 episodes. T.J. Hooker also starred April Clough, Heather Locklear, Adrian Zmed, Richard Herd, and James Darren throughout its run.

Pictured from left is Heather Locklear (as Officer Stacy Sheridan), James Darren (as Officer Jim Corrigan), William Shatner (as Sergeant T.J. Hooker). Image dated September 1, 1985. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

T.J. Hooker centered on Shatner’s titular sergeant of the LCPD, who was dealing with a divorce from his wife and the loss of his partner in the line of duty. A former plainclothes detective, he returned to the uniform to train recruits and take down criminals like the one who killed his partner. As of now, it’s unknown if any of the cast, including Shatner, will be involved in the reboot movie, which will be executive produced by original series creator Rick Husky.

T.J. Hooker is the latest reboot in development at Netflix. The streamer is also planning on bringing back Land of the Lost, Captain Planet, Scooby-Doo, and Little House on the Prairie. Netflix previously rebooted Full House, The Mole, Temptation Island, and many more. It’s always hard to predict how a reboot will go since it could either be a hit or miss depending on who’s involved and what the story is, but since this is only just a movie and not a full-blown series, that could work in its favor.

(Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) ADRIAN ZMED;WILLIAM SHATNER;JAMES DARREN;HEATHER LOCKLEAR

News of T.J. Hooker’s reboot movie comes on the heels of the release of the new The Naked Gun film, starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson. The original film, The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!, released in 1988, with the crime action comedy releasing two more films in the early ‘90s. The Naked Gun is the fourth film in the franchise, with Neeson playing the son of original star Leslie Nielsen.

Additional details surrounding the T.J. Hooker reboot movie have not been released, but fans can watch all five seasons of the original series for free on Tubi.