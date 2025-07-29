Celebrity

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Are Reportedly Dating

The two Naked Gun co-stars are now sharing a romance on and off the screen.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 28: (L-R) Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson attend "The Naked Gun" New York Premiere on July 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are an item.

According to PEOPLE, the two hit it off after making the reboot of The Naked Gun together, which is set to hit theaters this weekend.

A source from PEOPLE said, “It’s a budding romance in the early stages. It’s sincere, and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other,” and that 73-year-old Neeson and 58-year-old Anderson are “enjoying each other’s company.”

At the New York red carpet premiere of The Naked Gun this Monday, both Neeson and Anderson brought their two sons to the showing. Neeson’s sons, Micheál, 30, and Daniel, 28, are with his late wife Natasha Richardson, while Anderson’s sons, Brandon, 29, and Dylan, 27, are with her ex-husband Tommy Lee.

The next day, the two pretended to make out on NBC’s Today show, and pretended not to know anything when co-host Craig Melvin asked straight up if the two were together.

“What?!” Anderson said. “I don’t understand the question.”

Neeson shook his head and said “Craig, Craig,” before noting that the two of them are “both silly,” and “It’s great to be with this lady. Every day’s a joy.”

Melvin told the two, “We want you to come back when it’s official,” causing Anderson to spontaneously laugh out loud.

The Naked Gun hits theaters this Friday, August 1.

