Every Halloween Movie Arriving To Streaming in September 2023
Streaming services are prepping their libraries for Halloween 2023 with dozens of scary titles.
Those summer temperatures may be hanging around for a bit longer, but that isn't stopping streaming services from getting a jumpstart on spooky season. With the unofficial start of spooky season just around the corner, and Pumpkin Spice Latte season officially here, all of the major streaming services – Netflix, Max, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, and Prime Video – are helping subscribers countdown to Halloween with hundreds of horror and Halloween movies dropping in their libraries in September 2023.
Looking to serve up plenty of scares this month, Peacock will lead the way with a lineup of more than 100 Halloween, horror, thriller and, festive titles. The list includes everything from horror classics like Dracula's Daughter (1936), Dracula (1979), Frankenstein (1931), and Psycho (1960), as well as more recent horror hits, including Get Out and Insidious: Chapter 3. Max will also elicit some screams with additions like a trio of Annabelle movies, The Children of the Corn and Friday the 13th franchises, and It. Meanwhile, the Paramount+ library, already home to the Scream franchise, will make additions including The Blair Witch and Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, The Woman in Black, and The Ruins. Other spooky highlights streaming next month are 2013's Evil Dead, 2022's The Menu, 1963's The Birds, and the Saw franchise, among many others.
To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Prime Video by clicking here, Hulu here, Paramount+ here, and Peacock here. Most of these services offer a free trial period. Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in September 2023.
Netflix
Sept. 1
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Matilda
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Max
Sept. 1
Annabelle (2014)
Annabelle: Creation (2017)
Annabelle Comes Home (2019)
Carrie (1976)
Carrie (2013)
Cat People (1942)
Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1993)
Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest (1995)
Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering (1996)
Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998)
Children of the Corn 666: Isaac's Return (1999)
Children of the Corn: Revelation (2001)
Critters (1986)
The Curse of La Llorona (2019)
Doctor Sleep (2019)
The Exorcist (1973)
Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)
Friday the 13th (1980)
Friday the 13th Part II (1981)
Friday the 13th Part III (1982)
Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)
Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)
Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)
It (2017)
It: Chapter Two (2019)
Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
The Mask (1994)
The Rage: Carrie 2 (1992)
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
Hulu
Sept. 1
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)
Evil Dead (2013)
The Good Son (1993)
The Grudge 2 (2006)
The Omen (2006)
The Possession (2012)
Seven (1995)
Sept. 3
The Menu (2022)
Sept. 8
The Friendship Game (2022)
Sept. 22
No One Will Save You
Peacock
Sept. 1
Amityville II: The Possession, 1982
Amityville 3-D, 1983
The Amityville Harvest, 2020
The Amityville Moon, 2021
Amityville: The Awakening, 2022
Amityville Uprising, 2022
The Birds, 1963
The Bone Collector, 1998
Bride of Chucky, 1998
Candyman, 1992
Casper, 1995
Casper: A Spirited Beginning, 1997
Casper's Scare School, 2006
Child's Play 2, 1990
Child's Play 3, 1991
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant, 2009
Curse of Chucky, 2013
Cult of Chucky, 2017
Cut, Color, Murder, 2022
Dawn of the Dead, 2004
The Dead Don't Die, 2019
Dead Silence, 2007
The Frighteners, 1996
The Funhouse, 1981
Get Out, 2017
Ghostbusters, 1984
Ghostbusters II, 1989
The Grudge 2, 2006
The Grudge 3, 2009
Halloween II, 1981
Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982
Halloween, 2018
Happy Death Day 2U, 2019
Hollow Man, 2000
Hollow Man 2, 2006
Hypnotic, 2023
Insidious: Chapter 3, 2015
The Last Exorcism, 2010
Monster High: 13 Wishes, 2013
Monster High: Freaky Fusion, 2014
Monster High: Boo York, Boo York, 2015
Monster High: Haunted, 2015
The Mummy, 1999
The Mummy Returns, 2001
Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008
The Mummy, 2017
Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe, 2016
Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery, 2016
Patient Zero, 2018
The People Under the Stairs, 1991
The Possession, 2023
Prince of Darkness, 1987
Psycho 1960
Psycho II, 1983
Psycho III, 1986
Psycho ,1998
Pumpkin Pie Wars, 2016
The Purge: Anarchy, 2014
Saboteur, 1942
Saw, 2004
Saw 2, 2005
Saw 3, 2006
Saw 4, 2007
Saw 5, 2008
Saw 6, 2009
Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019
The Serpent and the Rainbow, 1987
Shocker, 1989
The Skeleton Key, 2005
Slither, 2006
Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, 1995
Tales from the Crypt: Bordello of Blood, 1996
Tales From the Hood, 1995
Tales From the Hood 2, 2018
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, 1995
They Live, 1988
The Thing, 1982
The Thing, 2011
Thirst, 2009
Us, 2019
Videodrome, 1983
Village of the Damned, 1995
The Visit, 2015
The Wolfman, 2010
Sept. 15
The Creature Walks Among Us, 1956
Curse of the Werewolf, 1961
Dr. Cyclops, 1940
Dracula's Daughter, 1936
Frankenstein, 1931
Bride of Frankenstein, 1935
Son of Frankenstein, 1939
Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943
The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964
The Invisible Man Returns, 1940
The Invisible Man's Revenge, 1944
The Invisible Woman, 1940
It Came from Outer Space, 1953
The Mummy's Hand, 1940
The Mummy's Tomb, 1942
The Mummy's Curse, 1944
The Mummy's Ghost, 1944
Night Monster, 1942
The Raven,1935
The Strange Case of Doctor RX, 1942
Werewolf of London, 1935
Paramount+
Sept. 1
10 Cloverfield Lane
Annihilation
Asylum
Below
Beneath
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Carriers
Curandero
Cursed
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
I Married a Monster from Outer Space
Let's Scare Jessica to Death
Mimic
Mimic 2
Mimic 3: Sentinel
Mother!
Murder on the Orient Express
Nick of Time
Overlord
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
Phantoms
Primal Fear
Prophecy
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
Sherlock Gnomes
Super 8
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator Genisys
The Blair Witch Project
The Brothers Grimm
The Devil Inside
The Hole
The Last Exorcism Part II
The Monster Squad
The Prophecy
The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
The Prophecy II
The Prophecy: Forsaken
The Prophecy: Uprising
The Reckoning
The Ruins
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Woman in Black
Witchboard II: The Devil's Doorway
World War Z
World War Z (Extended Domestic Cut)
Sept. 20
Cursed Friends
Pet Sematary (2019)
Prime Video
Sept. 1
23:59
A Bullet for Pretty Boy (1970)
Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)
After Midnight (1989)
Anaconda (1997)
Apartment 143 (2012)
Are You In The House Alone? (2022)
Army of Darkness (1993)
As Above, So Below (2014)
Berlin Tunnel 21 (1981)
Bewitched (2005)
Breakdown (1997)
Brides of Dracula (1960)
Calendar Girl Murders (1984)
Child's Play (2019)
Curse Of The Swamp Creature (1966)
Curse of the Undead (1959)
Deep Blue Sea (1999)
Devil (2010)
Dogs (1977)
Dracula (1931)
Drag Me To Hell (2009)
Evil Dead (2013)
Finders Keepers (2014)
Ghost Story (1981)
Haunted House (2023)
Here Comes the Devil (2012)
Hollywood Harry (1986)
I Saw the Devil (2010)
Invisible Invaders (1959)
Juan Of The Dead (2012)
Mama (2013)
Meeting At Midnight (1944)
Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021)
Night Creatures (1962)
Panga (1990)
Predator: The Quietus (1988)
Prophecy (1979)
Pulse (2006)
Red Eye (2005)
Season Of Fear (1989)
Secret Window (2004)
Seven Hours to Judgment (1988)
Sinister (2012)
Son of Dracula (1943)
Space Probe Taurus (1965)
Spell (1977)
Stigmata (1999)
The Beast with a Million Eyes (1955)
The Black Dahlia (2006)
The Evictors (1979)
The Incredible 2-Headed Transplant (1971)
The Invisible Man (1933)
The Little Vampire (2017)
The Living Ghost (1942)
The Mummy (1932)
The Possession (2012)
The Ring (2002)
The Sacrament (2014)
The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)
The Wolf Man (1941)
Trollhunter (2011)
V/H/S (2012)
When A Stranger Calls (2006)
Sept. 12
Inside (2023)
Sept. 19
A Thousand and One (2023)