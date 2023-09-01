Every Halloween Movie Arriving To Streaming in September 2023

Those summer temperatures may be hanging around for a bit longer, but that isn't stopping streaming services from getting a jumpstart on spooky season. With the unofficial start of spooky season just around the corner, and Pumpkin Spice Latte season officially here, all of the major streaming services – Netflix, Max, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, and Prime Video – are helping subscribers countdown to Halloween with hundreds of horror and Halloween movies dropping in their libraries in September 2023. Looking to serve up plenty of scares this month, Peacock will lead the way with a lineup of more than 100 Halloween, horror, thriller and, festive titles. The list includes everything from horror classics like Dracula's Daughter (1936), Dracula (1979), Frankenstein (1931), and Psycho (1960), as well as more recent horror hits, including Get Out and Insidious: Chapter 3. Max will also elicit some screams with additions like a trio of Annabelle movies, The Children of the Corn and Friday the 13th franchises, and It. Meanwhile, the Paramount+ library, already home to the Scream franchise, will make additions including The Blair Witch and Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, The Woman in Black, and The Ruins. Other spooky highlights streaming next month are 2013's Evil Dead, 2022's The Menu, 1963's The Birds, and the Saw franchise, among many others. To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Prime Video by clicking here, Hulu here, Paramount+ here, and Peacock here. Most of these services offer a free trial period. Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in September 2023.

Netflix Sept. 1

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Matilda

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Max Sept. 1

Annabelle (2014)

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Cat People (1942)

Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1993)

Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest (1995)

Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering (1996)

Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998)

Children of the Corn 666: Isaac's Return (1999)

Children of the Corn: Revelation (2001)

Critters (1986)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

The Exorcist (1973)

Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th Part II (1981)

Friday the 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

It (2017)

It: Chapter Two (2019)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

The Mask (1994)

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1992)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Hulu Sept. 1

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)

Evil Dead (2013)

The Good Son (1993)

The Grudge 2 (2006)

The Omen (2006)

The Possession (2012)

Seven (1995) Sept. 3

The Menu (2022) Sept. 8

The Friendship Game (2022) Sept. 22

No One Will Save You

Peacock Sept. 1

Amityville II: The Possession, 1982

Amityville 3-D, 1983

The Amityville Harvest, 2020

The Amityville Moon, 2021

Amityville: The Awakening, 2022

Amityville Uprising, 2022

The Birds, 1963

The Bone Collector, 1998

Bride of Chucky, 1998

Candyman, 1992

Casper, 1995

Casper: A Spirited Beginning, 1997

Casper's Scare School, 2006

Child's Play 2, 1990

Child's Play 3, 1991

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant, 2009

Curse of Chucky, 2013

Cult of Chucky, 2017

Cut, Color, Murder, 2022

Dawn of the Dead, 2004

The Dead Don't Die, 2019

Dead Silence, 2007

The Frighteners, 1996

The Funhouse, 1981

Get Out, 2017

Ghostbusters, 1984

Ghostbusters II, 1989

The Grudge 2, 2006

The Grudge 3, 2009

Halloween II, 1981

Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982

Halloween, 2018

Happy Death Day 2U, 2019

Hollow Man, 2000

Hollow Man 2, 2006

Hypnotic, 2023

Insidious: Chapter 3, 2015

The Last Exorcism, 2010

Monster High: 13 Wishes, 2013

Monster High: Freaky Fusion, 2014

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York, 2015

Monster High: Haunted, 2015

The Mummy, 1999

The Mummy Returns, 2001

Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008

The Mummy, 2017

Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe, 2016

Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery, 2016

Patient Zero, 2018

The People Under the Stairs, 1991

The Possession, 2023

Prince of Darkness, 1987

Psycho 1960

Psycho II, 1983

Psycho III, 1986

Psycho ,1998

Pumpkin Pie Wars, 2016

The Purge: Anarchy, 2014

Saboteur, 1942

Saw, 2004

Saw 2, 2005

Saw 3, 2006

Saw 4, 2007

Saw 5, 2008

Saw 6, 2009

Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019

The Serpent and the Rainbow, 1987

Shocker, 1989

The Skeleton Key, 2005

Slither, 2006

Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, 1995

Tales from the Crypt: Bordello of Blood, 1996

Tales From the Hood, 1995

Tales From the Hood 2, 2018

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, 1995

They Live, 1988

The Thing, 1982

The Thing, 2011

Thirst, 2009

Us, 2019

Videodrome, 1983

Village of the Damned, 1995

The Visit, 2015

The Wolfman, 2010 Sept. 15

The Creature Walks Among Us, 1956

Curse of the Werewolf, 1961

Dr. Cyclops, 1940

Dracula's Daughter, 1936

Frankenstein, 1931

Bride of Frankenstein, 1935

Son of Frankenstein, 1939

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943

The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964

The Invisible Man Returns, 1940

The Invisible Man's Revenge, 1944

The Invisible Woman, 1940

It Came from Outer Space, 1953

The Mummy's Hand, 1940

The Mummy's Tomb, 1942

The Mummy's Curse, 1944

The Mummy's Ghost, 1944

Night Monster, 1942

The Raven,1935

The Strange Case of Doctor RX, 1942

Werewolf of London, 1935

Paramount+ Sept. 1

10 Cloverfield Lane

Annihilation

Asylum

Below

Beneath

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Carriers

Curandero

Cursed

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

I Married a Monster from Outer Space

Let's Scare Jessica to Death

Mimic

Mimic 2

Mimic 3: Sentinel

Mother!

Murder on the Orient Express

Nick of Time

Overlord

Perfume: The Story of a Murderer

Phantoms

Primal Fear

Prophecy

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Sherlock Gnomes

Super 8

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator Genisys

The Blair Witch Project

The Brothers Grimm

The Devil Inside

The Hole

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Monster Squad

The Prophecy

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent

The Prophecy II

The Prophecy: Forsaken

The Prophecy: Uprising

The Reckoning

The Ruins

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Woman in Black

Witchboard II: The Devil's Doorway

World War Z

World War Z (Extended Domestic Cut) Sept. 20

Cursed Friends

Cursed Friends

Pet Sematary (2019)