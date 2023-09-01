Freeform's '31 Nights of Halloween' Schedule Revealed for 2023 Season

Freeform is running amuck this Halloween season. With the countdown to Halloween on, the network has set its 2023 Freeform 31 Nights of Halloween schedule, a month-long event that promises to be a spellbinding good time for viewers. But this year's event is no ordinary celebration. When 31 Nights of Halloween returns on Oct. 1, it will mark its 25th year — and Freeform has plenty up its sleeves for the occasion.

"Over the last 25 years, our viewers have grown up with '31 Nights of Halloween' as a time-honored tradition to watch Halloween favorites and connect with their loved ones during this special time of the season," Simran Sethi, EVP of Programming and Content Strategy, ABC Entertainment and Freeform, said in a press release. "There's something sentimental about these holiday classics that brings a real sense of comfort and nostalgia to people, and we look forward to celebrating this anniversary with another spirited lineup."

Set to run from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31, this year's lineup includes fan-favorites and classics like Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, Halloweentown, The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes, 2003's Haunted Mansion, Monsters, Inc., Cruella, The Addams Family, 1996's The Craft, and even the Twilight films. The event will also include the Freeform premieres of Encanto, Zombies, and Zombies 2. Of course, any 31 Nights of Halloween lineup wouldn't be complete without multiple airtimes for Hocus Pocus. The cult classic 1993 movie will air a total of 16 times on Freeform throughout October, with the network also set to air a special Hocus Pocus: Pop 'N Knowledge Edition on Oct. 14.

Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween event kicks off on Sunday, Oct. 1, with titles airing daily through Tuesday, Oct. 31. Keep scrolling to see the complete 2022 31 Nights of Halloween schedule (all times are in ET).