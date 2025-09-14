The new Alien TV show has lost the top spot on Hulu to a reality TV favorite.

Elsewhere, one of Hulu’s biggest hits returned with another whodunnit for fans to solve.



Continue on to see the Hulu top TV show list as it currently stands on Sunday (Sept. 14, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

5. The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

Official Synopsis: “The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox follows the eponymous American college student, who arrives in Italy for her study abroad only to be wrongfully imprisoned for murder weeks later. The series traces Amanda’s relentless fight to prove her innocence and reclaim her freedom and examines why authorities and the world stood so firmly in judgment.”

4. General Hospital

Official Synopsis: “The wealthy Quartermaine family continues to be a looming presence in the town of Port Charles, with interests in much of the city’s business. Characters come and go, but viewers can always count on at least one Quartermaine or Spencer to create havoc.”

3. Only Murders in the Building

Official Synopsis: “After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters and the mysterious residents of the Arconia. The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge.”

2. Alien: Earth

Official Synopsis: “When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, “Wendy” (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.”

1. Project Runway

Official Synopsis: “Project Runway is a reality competition where fashion designers fight for their big break in the fashion industry. Designers compete in weekly challenges, presenting their work on the runway.”