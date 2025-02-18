Hulu’s top movie chart features an extremely contrasting batch of titles right now. Three are family-friendly animated films appropriate for almost any age. However, the other two films… not so much!

Continue on to see the Hulu top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.)

Videos by PopCulture.com

5. The Mummy (2017)

Official Synopsis: “Tomb raider Tom Cruise unwittingly awakens an evil Egyptian mummy that sets out on a rampage of murder and destruction.”

4. The Incredibles

Official Synopsis: “A family of former superheroes go back into action.”

3. Ratatouille

Official Synopsis: “A determined young rat dreams of becoming a French chef.”

2. Finding Nemo

Official Synopsis: “Marlin and Dory make the epic journey to bring Nemo home.”

1. Longlegs

Official Synopsis: “In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree.”