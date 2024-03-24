New 2024 Documentary Hits No. 1 on Hulu Movie Chart

There Hulu has a stacked top-movie list right now, with Oscar winners and star-studded efforts taking up most of the rankings. However, the No.1 spot is held by a new original Hulu documentary. (Click here for a free one-month trial of Hulu.) Free Trial available at Hulu Continue on to see the Hulu top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Dune' Official Synopsis: "The son of a noble family travels to a dangerous planet to ensure the future of his people in this visually stunning sci-fi epic." prevnext

4. 'Poor Things' Official Synopsis: "Brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, a young woman runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, she grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation." prevnext

3. 'Paint' Official Synopsis: "Owen Wilson stars as Carl Nargle, Vermont's #1 public TV painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke… until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves." prevnext

2. 'Anatomy of a Fall' Official Synopsis: "When Samuel is found dead, the police question if he was murdered or if he committed suicide and his wife Sandra becomes the main suspect. The investigation leads to an unsettling journey into the depths of their conflicted relationship." prevnext

1. 'Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told' Official Synopsis: "Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told is a celebratory exploration of the boisterous times of Freaknik, the iconic Atlanta street party that drew hundreds of thousands of people in the '80s and '90s, helping put Atlanta on the map culturally." prevnext