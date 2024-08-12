Hulu's Top 5 Movies Today (Monday, Aug. 12, 2024)
The apes are back to take control of the Hulu movie chart.
Earlier in 2024, the Hulu movie rankings were dominated by movies in the Planet of the Apes franchise for weeks. Those days have returned, with the sci-fi series' latest installment staking its claim. However, it's got some tough competition, including an Alien flick and a Reese Witherspoon romantic comedy.
Continue on to see the Hulu top movie list as it currently stands on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)
5. 'Sweet Home Alabama'
Official Synopsis: "A fashion designer (Reese Witherspoon) demands a divorce from her husband (Josh Lucas)."
4. 'John Carter'
Official Synopsis: "Transported to the barren planet of Barsoom, a Civil War vet escapes the creatures inhabiting this planet, only to encounter Woola and a princess in desperate need of a savior."
3. 'Alien: Covenant'
Official Synopsis: "Ridley Scott's Alien prequel finds the crew of a colony ship sidetracked on an uncharted planet that is crawling with hostile aliens."
2. 'Chief of Station'
Official Synopsis: "After learning the untimely death of his wife was not accidental, a former CIA Station Chief (Aaron Eckhart) is forced back into the espionage underworld, teaming up with an adversary to unravel a conspiracy that challenges everything he thought he knew."
1. 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'
Official Synopsis: "Generations after Caesar's reign, one ape emerges to define the future."
