Hulu Releases Trailer for New Los Angeles Lakers Docuseries

A new docuseries about the Los Angeles Lakers is coming to Hulu very soon. This week, the streaming network released the trailer for Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers. The docuseries will feature 10 episodes and the release date has not been set. According to Deadline, Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers was in development before the premiere of the HBO series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

"When charismatic real estate tycoon Dr. Jerry Buss purchased the Los Angeles Lakers in a wildly risky and complex business deal, nobody could've predicted just how much success was to come," the official synopsis states. "Kicking off the "Showtime" era in 1979, the notorious L.A.-playboy pioneered the business of basketball. He raised the price of floor seats, introduced dancers and a live band, opened an exclusive private club inside the arena, and cultivated famous fans in Hollywood.

"Over the last 40 years, the team captured 11 titles and retired the jerseys of some of the NBA's most legendary players. Today, Dr. Buss's empire is now worth more than $5 billion. But all of that success did not come easy. Along with notorious feuds, career-ending illnesses, and a bevy of insurmountable on-court obstacles, the Lakers have also weathered intense drama off the court – within Dr. Buss's own family. Running the franchise as a 'mom and pop' operation, Dr. Buss gave his children front office jobs with the understanding they would, someday, inherit his kingdom."

Legacy is directed by Antonie Fuqua who is also an executive producer. And there will be interviews from Shaquille O'Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Rob Lowe and LeBron James among others. The docuseries was first announced in May 2021.

"When Dr. Buss bought the Lakers in 1979, he sat alone at center court of the Forum and thought of all the possibilities. But even in his wildest dreams, my father could not have imagined what the next decades would bring for our organization, our league and our city of Los Angeles," Lakers CEO and controlling owner Jeanie Buss said at the time. "I am thrilled that the true story of the Lakers will finally be shared with the world -- and that we are in such capable hands with Hulu and Antoine, a director whose storytelling I've admired for years."