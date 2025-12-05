‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Revival Series Gets First Teaser Trailer

The first official teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated Malcolm in the Middle revival has been released.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair is set to release in 2026 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

In a new teaser trailer for the four-episode revival, it seems like Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) is still shaving Hal’s (Bryan Cranston) back, as Hulu captioned the teaser, “Some things never change.” Not much else is shared, other than the revival’s new title and the fact that it’s coming in 2026, but it’s just enough to hold fans over for the time being.

Along with Cranston and Kaczmarek reprising their roles, the returning cast includes Frankie Muniz as Malcolm, Chris Kennedy Masterson as Francis (Malcolm’s eldest brother), Justin Berfield as Reese (Malcolm’s second oldest brother), and Emy Coligado as Piama (Francis’ wife). The new cast consists of Keeley Karsten (Leah, Malcolm’s daughter), Vaughan Murrae (Kelly, Malcolm’s youngest sibling), and Kiana Madeira (Tristan, Malcolm’s girlfriend). Additionally, Caleb Ellsworth-Clark will be portraying Dewey, Malcolm’s younger brother, taking over for Erik Per Sullivan.

Malcolm in the Middle ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2006 on Fox, capping at 151 episodes. In the revival, “After shielding himself and his daughter from his family for over a decade, Malcolm is dragged back into their orbit when Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party.”

From Disney Branded Television, the limited series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, and New Regency. Linwood Boomer created the original series and returns as writer and executive producer. Cranston, Tracy Katsky for KatCo, Gail Berman, and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Natalie Lehmann are executive producers. Ken Kwapis will direct all four episodes and executive produce. Jimmy Simons and Laura Delahaye are co-executive producers.

An exact premiere date for Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair has not been announced, but fans will be able to look forward to the chaotic family returning sometime in 2026. Filming wrapped earlier this year for the revival, which was first announced in December 2024. While waiting for the revival, fans can watch the original series in full on Hulu to prepare. More information should be revealed soon for Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair.