Hulu Makes Big ‘Keeping up With the Kardashians’ Announcement

Hulu subscribers can now keep up with the Kardashians like never before.

The streaming service owned by Disney struck a deal with NBC to make Hulu the exclusive home of all 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as well as various spin-off series (like Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami and Kourtney & Kim Take New York) and specials (like A Very Kardashian Holiday and Kardashians on Vacation).

All the shows listed above join the Hulu original series The Kardashians, which is currently in its seventh season.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians was a pop culture sensation when it debuted on E! in 2007. It showcased the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family as they managed their professional aspirations, and ran for 20 seasons until 2021 when the Kardashian family decided to jump ship to Hulu.

Now, almost every single TV series featuring the Kardashians will be available on Hulu, not just the sequel series.

“Adding the original Kardashian universe to Hulu gives fans the ultimate destination to experience a defining era of pop culture, ” said Lauren Tempest, General Manager, Hulu & EVP, DTC Content Partnerships. “From ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ to the iconic spin-offs and specials, this collection, alongside the latest seasons of the Hulu Original ‘The Kardashians,’ underscores our commitment to delivering the most culturally relevant entertainment to our subscribers.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its related series will stream on Hulu beginning February 17.