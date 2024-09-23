A fan-favorite Cartoon Network show is about to get the boot from Hulu. Ian Jones-Quartey's hit animated series OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes is on the chopping block, with an expiration notice popping up in recent days informing subscribers that the series is set to leave Hulu in October.

OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes will leave Hulu on Tuesday, Oct. 1, meaning fans have just a week left to stream it. The show's upcoming departure was not included on Hulu's list of departing titles next month. The series first joined Hulu in its entirety in 2020, and while a reason for its Hulu exit isn't clear, it most likely has to do with Hulu losing streaming rights. It's uncertain where OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes will wind up, but the show is currently available to stream on Disney+.

Created by Jones-Quartey for Cartoon Network, OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes is set in a retro-futuristic world full of aliens, ninjas, and other anachronistic genre tropes. Youngster K.O. sets out on a mission to become the greatest hero in the world, all while juggling an average life working at a bodega in a strip mall. The show's voice cast included Jones-Quartey, Courtenay Taylor, Ashly Burch, David Herman, Kate Flannery, Jim Cummings, Melissa Fahn, and Kari Wahlgren, among others.

OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes originally premiered during Cartoon Network's 2013 Summer Shorts project as a pilot called Lakewood Plaza Turbo. It was later picked up as a web sires on Cartoon Network's YouTube channel starting in February of 2016 before the series was picked up for TV in August of 2017. The series ran for a total of three seasons from 2017 until 2019.

OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes was well-received by fans and critics alike. The debut season holds a 75% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the final season holding a 79%. In the years since the show's end, fans have rallied together in an effort to save the series, with numerous Change.org petitions calling for the show to be renewed.

While OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes' time on Hulu is nearing its end, another Cartoon Network favorite will be sticking around. The streamer confirmed this month after the Patrick McHale-created Cartoon Network miniseries Over the Garden Wall, which released in 2014, "will not be expiring." Rumors on social media appeared to show the series' Hulu listing with a Sept. 20 expiration date, but Hulu said that was made in error and "the badge will be removed soon."