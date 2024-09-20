Titles coming and going from streaming libraries may be the name of the streaming game, but fans of Over the Garden Wall can rest easy knowing it is staying put – at least for the time being. After rumors began swirling on social media that the Patrick McHale-created Cartoon Network miniseries was leaving Hulu this week, the streamer confirmed that Over the Garden Wall will stay on the platform.

"Hiya! We do our best to keep content for as long as possible, but once our rights to stream expire, the content must be removed," the official Hulu account wrote on X (formerly Twitter) amid discussions about Over the Garden Wall's fate on the platform. A Hulu subscriber had shared a screenshot that appeared to show the series with a Sept. 20 expiration date, sparking concern. "However, we can confirm Over the Garden Wall will not be expiring and the badge will be removed soon. Happy streaming!"

Over the Garden Wall, a Cartoon Network miniseries created by Patrick McHale, was released in 2014. The 10-episode show centers around two brothers, Wirt and Greg, who find themselves lost in the Unknown, a strange forest adrift in time. As they wander through the mysterious forest attempting to find their way home, they encounter a variety of strange and fantastical things. Elijah Wood, Collin Dean, Melanie Lynskey, and Christopher Lloyd are among the show's leading voice cast. Tim Curry, Bebe Neuwirth, Chris Isaak, Shirley Jones, Thomas Lennon, Jack Jones, Jerron Paxton, John Cleese, and Samuel Ramey also voice characters in the animated show.

Over the Garden Wall was well-received upon its debut, and the show has since attracted a cult following, with many fans rewatching it annually during the Halloween season. In addition to winning an Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program in 2015, Over the Garden Wall also holds a 98% audience score and a 94% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. A critics consensus reads, "Over the Garden Wall's modern sensibilities mix well with its fairy-tale setting, creating a whimsically witty series for viewers of all ages."

Thankfully, fans can continue to stream Over the Garden Wall on Hulu! It is possible that due to streaming rights, the show will eventually leave Hulu, but for now, it's here to stay! According to Hulu, the streamer does their best to inform subscribers of expiring content "by moving the content that's expiring to the Expiring section of My Stuff."