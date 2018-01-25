Hulu Live Crashed During ‘This Is Us’ Infuriating Fans

Hulu learned the downside of its new live-television service thanks to This Is Us fans.

The streaming service suffered a major outage on the east coast, at the same time as the NBC drama series aired the pivotal episode revealing Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) cause of death, according to Decider.

The log in problem seemed to start at 7 p.m. Tuesday and persisted until the early Wednesday morning, during that time subscribers were unable to access any content on the streaming service.

Over the course of four hours, Hulu's support Twitter account sent out five tweets addressing the problem and adding updates to it.

If you're running into login trouble, don't worry — Our developers are on the case! We apologize for the inconvenience and promise to get you back to your shows as swiftly as possible. We'll update here once resolved. Thanks for bearing with us! — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) January 24, 2018

UPDATE: We have all hands on deck and our developers are working relentlessly to resolve the login issue as quickly as possible. Know that this is our top priority and we will continue to update you here accordingly. — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) January 24, 2018

UPDATE: Due to the number of users affected by this issue, traffic that has been re-routed to other servers may be slowing down your ability to login. Please know that our team is working hard to bring all servers back to full health. — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) January 24, 2018

UPDATE: Thanks for bearing with us, our teams have been working hard to resolve tonight's issues. Service is returning to normal levels and users have reported successful logins and streams. — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) January 24, 2018

This Is Us fans expressed their frustration at the streaming service, as well as Hulu Live subscribers anxious to enjoy the live feature of the streaming service.

According to the Hulu website, a Hulu Live subscription costs users around $39.99 a month.

Refunds should be given out especially for live tv subscribers. Looking into YouTube live. — Adam Ortiz (@crazyabomb) January 24, 2018

So I’m mildly annoyed that #Hulu isn’t working, but some of these people that are WAYYY bent about it need to question their lives and priorities. Holy moly you guys. IT’S JUST A TV SHOW. — 👩🏼‍🎤BeckyAF (@Suuper_Cute) January 24, 2018

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.