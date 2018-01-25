Hulu Live Crashed During ‘This Is Us’ Infuriating Fans

By Jose Bastidas

Hulu learned the downside of its new live-television service thanks to This Is Us fans.

The streaming service suffered a major outage on the east coast, at the same time as the NBC drama series aired the pivotal episode revealing Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) cause of death, according to Decider.

The log in problem seemed to start at 7 p.m. Tuesday and persisted until the early Wednesday morning, during that time subscribers were unable to access any content on the streaming service.

Over the course of four hours, Hulu's support Twitter account sent out five tweets addressing the problem and adding updates to it.

This Is Us fans expressed their frustration at the streaming service, as well as Hulu Live subscribers anxious to enjoy the live feature of the streaming service.

According to the Hulu website, a Hulu Live subscription costs users around $39.99 a month.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

