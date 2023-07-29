Hulu Cancels Series

Hulu has canceled its musical rom-com Up Here after just one season, TVLine reports, as a source confirmed that the streamer won't be "moving forward" with a second season. The series debuted its eight-episode first season on March 24 and followed Lindsay (Mae Whitman) and Miguel (Carlos Valdes), who attempt to navigate their careers and a romance with each other, but they only end up pushing away their internal voices. The finale ended on quite the cliffhanger when Lindsay and Miguel finally got together and even said "I love you" to each other. Lindsay, though, realized that her nausea and heartburn could possibly be pregnancy symptoms.

Since there's nothing beyond Season 1, fans will be left wondering whether or not Lindsay is pregnant. Shows canceled are one thing, but shows canceled after a cliffhanger are even worse. Not only could Lindsay be pregnant, but after a season of waiting and hoping for her and Miguel to get together and confront their feelings, they finally confessed their feelings, and now fans won't be able to see the aftermath.

Along with Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes, Up Here also starred Katie Finneran, John Hodgman, Andréa Burns, Sophia Hammons, Rehanshi Mirza, and Emilia Suárez, and was developed by Steven Levenson, Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, and Robert Lopez. The latter two also wrote the original songs for the series. It's a pretty talented cast and crew attached to the series, and it's definitely a disappointment that it didn't last longer.

It is always possible that this won't be the end of Up Here. While it's unknown if the series will be shopped around elsewhere in order to find a new home, that doesn't mean it won't happen. Even though the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes might make it a bit harder, there's always the potential that the series could come back in some way. Fans will just have to wait and hope that they will get more of Lindsay and Miguel.

In the meantime, fans can still watch Up Here on Hulu to help drive up viewership. It's unclear what the streamer's reason was for canceling the series, but it's very possible that views were part of it. Even increasing it a little bit could help. So even though the series won't be coming back, at least for now, be sure to watch Up Here still and hope that this won't be the end of Lindsay and Miguel's musical journey.