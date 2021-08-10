A Huge NBC Sitcom Just Hit Netflix

✖

Comedy fans, you're going to love the latest program that Netflix just added to its platform. On Aug. 1, Netflix added 30 Rock to the service. It's one of the many television programs and movies that Netflix added at the beginning of the month.

On Sunday, Netflix subscribers will be able to watch Seasons 1 to 7 of 30 Rock. The hit series, which starred Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, and Jane Krakowski, initially premiered on NBC in 2006. The show wrapped its seven-season run in 2013. Over the years, 30 Rock won numerous awards including several Emmys, Golden Globes, and SAG Awards. It even won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series three times in 2007, 2008, and 2009. Interestingly enough, this latest news comes years after the NBC comedy left Netflix, breaking fans' hearts in the process.

Back in September 2017, it was reported that 30 Rock would be leaving Netflix. Cinema Blend reported that it left the streaming service in order to make the jump to Hulu. They noted that Hulu inked a large, overall deal with NBCUniversal to acquire some of the network's most popular shows, including 30 Rock. The deal also included terms for shows such as Parenthood, Made in Chelsea, and There's Johnny. Around the time of this news, Netflix shared a statement with Polygon in which they explained the reason behind why 30 Rock had to leave the platform.

"The license for a TV series or movie is for a set period of time, which means every title eventually comes up for renewal," Netflix's representative stated. "At that point we take a variety of factors into account to determine if we will renew the title. As we expand our content portfolio, our goal is to continue offering great movies and TV series for our members, while also providing content that is available exclusively on Netflix." While Hulu was the exclusive home for 30 Rock years ago, clearly, things have changed. The comedy will now have its home on Netflix once again. Of course, if you don't have Netflix, you can still check out Fey's series via another platform. All seasons of 30 Rock are also available to stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service.