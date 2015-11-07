Apple TV+ Announces New Peanuts Special Just in Time for Mother's Day

✖

Apple TV+ continues to ramp up production on new Peanuts projects. The latest special featuring Snoopy, Woodstock, and that loveable blockhead Charlie Brown will debut just in time for Mother's Day weekend. To Mom (And Dad), With Love will debut on the streaming platform on Friday, May 6.

The new special celebrates friendship and family with a heartwarming story centered on the only person who calls Charlie Brown "Chuck," Peppermint Patty. While everyone else is excited to celebrate Mother's Day, Peppermint Patty is sad because she did not grow up with a mother. However, Peppermint Patty soon learns that families can come in all shapes and sizes, thanks to the special people in her life. Meanwhile, Snoopy helps Woodstock go on an epic adventure to find Woodstock's long-lost mother.

The new special was produced by Peanuts and WildBrain for Apple TV+. It was directed by Clay Kaytis and produced by James Brown and Timothy Jason Smith. Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi, and Anne Loi are the executive producers.

To Mom (And Dad), With Love is the third Peanuts special produced exclusively for Apple TV+. The streamer released the first new Peanuts special in a decade, Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne, on Dec. 10, 2021. The second special, Snoopy Presents: It's The Small Things, Charlie Brown, was released on April 15. Apple TV+ is also the streaming home of the original Peanuts specials, including the classics A Charlie Brown Christmas, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, and A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.

Apple TV+ has also found success with two original Peanuts series. The Snoopy Show returned for a second season in March, featuring new adventures with the most famous fictional beagle and his friends. The other series, Snoopy In Space, earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Short-Format Children's Program.

Apple TV+ has several other animated children's shows. These include El Deafo, Pinecone and the Pony, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Harriet the Spy, Wolfboy and the Everything Factory, Hello Jack! The Kindness Show, Get Rolling with Otis, Pippy Place, and the Emmy-winning series Ghostwriter. The streamer became the first to release a Best Picture Oscar winner when CODA won the top award at the Oscars in March.

The Peanuts franchise began as a comic strip created by Charles M. Schulz in 1950. The final new strip was published on Feb. 13, 2000, the day after Shulz died. Thanks to the television specials, series, and movies, Charlie Brown and his friends have lived on long after that. Although the specials no longer run on ABC, Apple TV+ has reached agreements with PBS and PBS Kids to air the most popular ones on traditional television for those without streaming platforms.